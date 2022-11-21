Read full article on original website
Walk of Lights returns to Palestine for the holiday season
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Walk of Lights in Palestine is returning after a one-year hiatus. Owner Tammy Graham says 11,000 people came to the three-acre Walk of Lights in 2020. “The people that did come, they parked down on SH-155, my husband was trying to control traffic he couldn’t see as far as it was […]
Experience The CASA Of The Pines Tour Of Homes In Lufkin, Texas
CASA of the Pines does so much great work in our community, and their Tour of Homes is a great way to support them. Not only will this tour put you in the Christmas spirit, but you could also get some ideas on how to decorate your home for the holidays.
It’s Time for Mouthwatering Waffles in Lufkin, Texas
What do waffles have in common with Tom Hanks, Mel Gibson, Bo Derek, Howie Mandel, Dwight Yoakam, Nathan Lane, and Maureen McCormick (Marcia from the Brady Bunch)?. They are all 66 years old in 2022. A Lufkin holiday tradition for over six decades is back for its 66th year. The...
East Texas area Christmas tree farms prepare to open
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022 about a Christmas decorations in downtown Tyler. On Monday, James Robinson tried to talk about the beginning of Christmas tree season over the noise of a tractor engine puffing along in the background. Robinson, owner...
Two Rangerettes from Lufkin, Texas Will Perform at Macy’s Parade
The 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be taking place Thursday morning, November 24. Numerous floats, building-sized balloons, and entertainers are set to march through the heart of New York City. It's considered a great honor to be one of the bands or featured performers that get to participate in...
Pre-Burn Those Thanksgiving Calories In Nacogdoches, Texas
If you want your Santa suit to fit just right this year, you might want to look into this event. The Pilgrims Turkey Trot 5K is coming on Thursday, November 24, 2022 aka Thanksgiving Day in Nacogdoches. Running a 5K once you already ate Thanksgiving dinner just doesn't make much...
KTRE
Lufkin’s Salvation Army feeds over 150 people with free Thanksgiving meals
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The time for giving back is in full swing. This Thanksgiving, volunteers with the Salvation Army in Lufkin have been cooking and loading carts to serve over 150 plates filled with turkey, dressing, and other holiday meal favorites to the community. “Everybody is invited back in...
Small east Texas town has to boil water during Thanksgiving due to old infrastructure
Zavalla, Texas is no stranger to water problems, but the issues have worsened in the past month due to low pressure, resulting in a complete stoppage.
Lufkin, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
glasstire.com
In the Public Eye: Elizabeth Akamatsu’s Latest Sculptures
Nacogdoches-based sculptor Elizabeth Akamatsu’s sculptures have been featured in outdoor installations and public displays for years. An active member of the Texas Sculpture Group, her works have been included in Boerne’s Art al Fresco, Coppell’s Old Town Art Splash, Dallas’ Art on Henderson, and Marble Falls’ Sculpture on Main. Public art has and continues to play a large role in Akamatsu’s artistic practice, including several recent projects. Most recently, she completed the installation of a permanent sculpture for the City of Denton.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Jacksonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Silver Alert Issued for Missing East Texas Senior Citizen
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old Elkhart, Texas man who has been missing since Tuesday, November 22nd at 8 am. Silver Alerts are a nationwide messaging system that alerts the public whenever senior citizens, especially those with cognitive impairments, have gone missing. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office...
Sadler’s and Great Harvest Bread Company pie sales are through the roof, ‘it’s been nonstop’
JACKSONVILLE, TX (KETK) – Rob Gowin, owner of Sadler’s in Jacksonville, said he has been busy with pie orders this year. “We’re to the overwhelming stage right this minute, it’s been nonstop, you know 10 or 12 hours a day” said Gowin. He wasn’t sure at the beginning of the season that he would have […]
Salvation Army in Lufkin & Nacogdoches Kicks Off Kettle Campaign
'Tis the season for ringing bells and red aprons. The Salvation Army kicked off its Christmas Red Kettle campaign on Friday at the Brookshire Brothers on University Drive in Nacogdoches and in the Gaslight Plaza in Lufkin. Captain Cavon Phillips presided over the kick-off event in Lufkin while Captain Jenifer...
KLTV
New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
KLTV
Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police investigated, then cleared, a major wreck on Monday night. According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Texas Hwy. 135 at Peavine Rd. were shut down while police investigated the scene of the crash. The Kilgore Police Department said a...
2 Adults, 2 Children Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)
Kilgore Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured two adults and two children. The crash happened on Monday evening on the northbound lanes of State Highway 135.
inforney.com
Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire
KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
