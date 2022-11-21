ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

K-Fox 95.5

It’s Time for Mouthwatering Waffles in Lufkin, Texas

What do waffles have in common with Tom Hanks, Mel Gibson, Bo Derek, Howie Mandel, Dwight Yoakam, Nathan Lane, and Maureen McCormick (Marcia from the Brady Bunch)?. They are all 66 years old in 2022. A Lufkin holiday tradition for over six decades is back for its 66th year. The...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

East Texas area Christmas tree farms prepare to open

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022 about a Christmas decorations in downtown Tyler. On Monday, James Robinson tried to talk about the beginning of Christmas tree season over the noise of a tractor engine puffing along in the background. Robinson, owner...
TYLER, TX
High School Football PRO

Lufkin, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Longview Christian School football team will have a game with Memorial High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
LUFKIN, TX
glasstire.com

In the Public Eye: Elizabeth Akamatsu’s Latest Sculptures

Nacogdoches-based sculptor Elizabeth Akamatsu’s sculptures have been featured in outdoor installations and public displays for years. An active member of the Texas Sculpture Group, her works have been included in Boerne’s Art al Fresco, Coppell’s Old Town Art Splash, Dallas’ Art on Henderson, and Marble Falls’ Sculpture on Main. Public art has and continues to play a large role in Akamatsu’s artistic practice, including several recent projects. Most recently, she completed the installation of a permanent sculpture for the City of Denton.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
High School Football PRO

Jacksonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Timpson High School football team will have a game with Centerville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
TIMPSON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Silver Alert Issued for Missing East Texas Senior Citizen

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old Elkhart, Texas man who has been missing since Tuesday, November 22nd at 8 am. Silver Alerts are a nationwide messaging system that alerts the public whenever senior citizens, especially those with cognitive impairments, have gone missing. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office...
ELKHART, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Salvation Army in Lufkin & Nacogdoches Kicks Off Kettle Campaign

'Tis the season for ringing bells and red aprons. The Salvation Army kicked off its Christmas Red Kettle campaign on Friday at the Brookshire Brothers on University Drive in Nacogdoches and in the Gaslight Plaza in Lufkin. Captain Cavon Phillips presided over the kick-off event in Lufkin while Captain Jenifer...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police investigated, then cleared, a major wreck on Monday night. According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Texas Hwy. 135 at Peavine Rd. were shut down while police investigated the scene of the crash. The Kilgore Police Department said a...
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire

KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
KILGORE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
