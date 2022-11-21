Read full article on original website
Woman killed in early morning homicide
Early Thanksgiving morning, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a deceased female located in the parking lot of a business on Evangeline Thruway in Broussard.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Louisiana
A Louisiana man died after being ejected from his motorcycle Wednesday night.
Jennings man paralyzed after drive by shooting
A Jennings man is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot on his way to work.
brproud.com
Train crashes into vehicle on S. Choctaw
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating an accident with a train and a vehicle on S. Choctaw on Thursday evening. Airline Highway is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. Officials say the vehicle was parked too close to...
brproud.com
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
Terrible Tragedy in St. Landry Parish after Unrestrained Driver Dies in Crash
A terrible tragedy has unfolded in St. Landry Parish as officials say that a 38-year-old Plaucheville man died after a car in the opposite lane of U.S. Highway 71 tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead slammed into Benjamin Lee Adams' car head-on. The terrible news continues as officials with...
theadvocate.com
State Police seeking driver in St. Landry Parish hit-and-run that killed Opelousas man
An Opelousas man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night and Louisiana State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 190 near La. 104 in St. Landry Parish. Aaron Nathan...
Youngsville DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10, remembered by colleagues
Heartfelt condolences are pouring in for the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Mobile Assistance Patrolman
kalb.com
Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. The Bunkie Police Department and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home around 3:30 p.m. and actively negotiated with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender. Around 6:45 p.m., police breached the home and found evidence that the suspect was hiding in the attic. Minutes later, the suspect jumped through the porch ceiling in the last chance effort to escape - but was caught and taken into custody.
Multi-Vehicle Accident in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Two Hospitalized
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a traffic accident on Foreman Drive in Lafayette, leaving one person dead and two others hospitalized, according to the Lafayette Police Department. The crash occurred in the 500 block of Foreman around 6:19 p.m., LPD said in a statement. The crash...
Baton Rouge man fatally shoots father over blown nose
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father Tuesday in a rage over a blown nose, according to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, then turned himself in.
Basile man dies in fiery crash
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Allen Parish, Troopers say. The accident is still under investigation.
theadvocate.com
Plaucheville man killed in head-on St. Landry Parish crash
A Plaucheville man was killed in a head-on crash in St. Landry Parish Tuesday evening. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 71 north of U.S. 190. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, was driving a 2013 Kia Rio north on U.S. 71 when a 2017 Cadillac XT5 traveling south on the highway got into the northbound lane to pass an 18-wheeler and the two vehicles collided head-on, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
wbrz.com
Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
Lafayette Parish deputy arrested, charged with bringing drugs into jail
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail
