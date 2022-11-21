ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

brproud.com

Train crashes into vehicle on S. Choctaw

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating an accident with a train and a vehicle on S. Choctaw on Thursday evening. Airline Highway is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. Officials say the vehicle was parked too close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Suspect arrested after barricading from police on S Louisiana Ave in Bunkie

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A suspect is in custody after barricading from police on S Louisiana Avenue in Bunkie. The Bunkie Police Department and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home around 3:30 p.m. and actively negotiated with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender. Around 6:45 p.m., police breached the home and found evidence that the suspect was hiding in the attic. Minutes later, the suspect jumped through the porch ceiling in the last chance effort to escape - but was caught and taken into custody.
BUNKIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Plaucheville man killed in head-on St. Landry Parish crash

A Plaucheville man was killed in a head-on crash in St. Landry Parish Tuesday evening. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 71 north of U.S. 190. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, was driving a 2013 Kia Rio north on U.S. 71 when a 2017 Cadillac XT5 traveling south on the highway got into the northbound lane to pass an 18-wheeler and the two vehicles collided head-on, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday

BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
