Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers basically confirms that his thumb is broken
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers obviously hasn't been right this season. Some have attributed it to his age while others may think the Packers are just having an off year in general. They are 4-7 after all and have lost six of their last seven games. There is that...
Adam Thielen Spits Out Postgame Turkey After Vikings' Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots
As is tradition, some of the Vikings' players of the game — Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen — gathered to eat turkey during their postgame interview on NBC following their 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. What ensued was pretty hilarious. Thielen, upon trying...
Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for high-profile head-coaching job
Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
Chiefs Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR
Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick. Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list. The team announced later it also signed TE Kendall Blanton to the practice squad.
Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future as starting QB
Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith
After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
Panthers bench Baker Mayfield likely with draft pick in mind
The Carolina Panthers are benching quarterback Baker Mayfield in favor of Sam Darnold with more than just Week 12 in mind. It was mentioned earlier this month that the 2024 conditional draft pick Carolina sent to the Cleveland Browns to land Mayfield in July would go from a fourth- to a fifth-round selection if the 27-year-old doesn't play at least 70% of the Panthers' snaps this season. ESPN's David Newton noted Tuesday that Mayfield has played approximately 58% of the snaps as he shifts to the QB2 spot on the depth chart ahead of this Sunday's clash between the 3-7 Denver Broncos and 3-8 Panthers.
Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad
Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
Steelers’ Insider Absolutely Believes Team Is Sacrificing Wins By Not Benching Kenny Pickett For Week 12
Pittsburgh-Post Gazette writer, Gerry Dulac, said in his weekly chat, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making a mistake in not benching rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Dulac stated that Head Coach Mike Tomlin is sacrificing winning to develop the young QB:. “You’re compromising what you believe in – winning a game, no...
Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season
The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
A new weapon emerges for Ravens offense
With WR Rashod Bateman sidelined for the season, the Ravens offense needed someone to step up. Demarcus Robinson, a former Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, has seized his opportunity. In Week 11 against the Panthers, Robinson grabbed a career-high nine receptions for 128 yards receiving and earned praise from...
Packers Receive Disappointing Injury Update On Defensive Star
The last few weeks have been tough on the Green Bay Packers from an injury perspective. While the players who are healthy and able to play will never use injuries as an excuse, it is certainly tough to keep up a level of play with how banged up some of the guys on the field are and how many impact players they are missing.
Jazz Could Pull Off This Shocking Trade With Pacers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been moving at a high rate of speed and plenty of teams have gotten off to surprising starts. Two of those teams are the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. Both teams were relatively written off before the start of the season, but everything has changed so far early in the year.
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Mason Crosby, Randall Cobb among five ill Packers players
The Green Bay Packers are starting to heal from injuries, but they’re not healthy before their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday about his plans for Thanksgiving. He said he planned to go to kicker Mason Crosby’s house to enjoy and judge dinner.
