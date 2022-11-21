Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Welcomes In-State Foe Lipscomb Wednesday Afternoon
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team continues its three-game homestand with its first in-state battle of the season when it hosts Lipscomb on Wednesday evening inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET inside the Roundhouse. Chattanooga (2-2) is coming off a 108-55 rout over NCAA...
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes at UNC Asheville
- Chattanooga beat UNC Asheville 60-48 in Asheville … The Mocs improve to 4-3 overall and the Bulldogs fall to 2-2 on the year … UTC is 6-0 against UNC Asheville with two wins on the Bulldogs' home court. - Chattanooga put together a 17-8 fourth quarter …...
Chattanooga, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The Anderson Co. High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Anderson Co. High School football team will have a game with Red Bank High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Rossville, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Northwest Whitfield High School basketball team will have a game with Ridgeland High School on November 23, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
theutcecho.com
Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy
UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
cityscopemag.com
6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round
The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
fox5atlanta.com
Leslie Allen Jordan Way: Chattanooga renames street after beloved actor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The city of Chattanooga, is honoring native son and beloved actor Leslie Allen Jordan, renaming a street after him. Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, died last month at the age of 67. He was on his way to a filming of "Call Me Kat" when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed. He died at the scene.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
beckersasc.com
$7.4M Tennessee medical office building sold to PE firm
A medical office building in Chattanooga, Tenn., has sold to a real estate private equity firm for $7.4 million, Times Free Press reported Nov. 21. Nashville, Tenn.-based Excelsior Capital purchased the 100 percent-occupied, 17,837-square-foot office. The building houses a Center MedSpa and the Center for Integrative Medicine. Excelsior also purchased...
WTVCFOX
Holiday headache: Thanksgiving travelers near Chattanooga paying more than ever this year
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Folks in the Chattanooga area are learning this week that going home for the Holidays has never cost so much. We spoke with travelers and experts in the field to learn more about what to expect this year. Tennessee residents like Kent Holmes may see a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance
Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
chattanoogacw.com
Who's holding unruly students accountable? Hamilton County parents share their concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents and teachers of students in many Hamilton County schools say they're seeing a concerning rise in unruly behavior in classrooms. Some teachers are asking for a new policy, because they say the code of acceptable behavior isn't holding students accountable. "You don't necessarily want...
WTVC
City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
thedunlap-tribune.com
Thomas family is counting their blessings
“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
chattanoogacw.com
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
WTVC
Ringgold family loses home to fire, one day before Thanksgiving
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A family of three from Ringgold lost almost everything to a house fire early Wednesday morning. A Catoosa County spokesman tells us everyone got out of the burning home safely. But that spokesman says the home was 70 percent burned when firefighters arrived. This happened at...
WDEF
Lost Black & White Shih Tzu Bichon Mix
Lost downtown Chattanooga area on November 19, 2022. Black and white female Shih Tzu Bichon mix, 10 years old. She is very fluffy right now. Her name is Ruffles. She does not have her collar on. She is very skittish and will not come to someone if they run towards her. She is especially scared of children.
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
Comments / 0