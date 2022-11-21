ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Banksy Encourages Fans to Shoplift After Claiming Guess Store 'Stole' His Artwork for a Campaign

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gbuph_0jIn51HH00

Banksy, an artist known for anonymous performative street art, is taking it up with fashion retailer Guess after the artist claimed that the company was using their artwork without permission.

The artist took to Instagram to rile up fans where he encouraged viewers and followers to shoplift from a Guess store located on Regent Street in London.

"They've helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes," the artist penned over an image of the store which features a mural by the artist in the display window.

The post has since garnered over 1.7 million likes, with many taking to the comments to back Banksy and point out how artists are often falling victim to their work being stolen and used without their permission.

"Thank you for raising awareness of copyright theft! It's no different from material theft yet people act like they're entitled to your work somehow," one photographer named Andrew McCarthy wrote. "A big corporation knows better, they just thought they could get away with it which makes this so much worse."

The mural used by the store was one of Banksy's better-known works, titled "Love is In The Air (Flower Thrower)" which features a masked man in black and white about to throw a bouquet of flowers that are depicted in color.

Guess was using Banksy's work as part of a marketing campaign to advertise its new collaboration with BRANDALISED, a company that licenses graffiti pieces for affordable priced items.

The artwork has since been removed from the store which shut down temporarily following Banksy's post.

Security was reportedly stationed outside.

Guess has not yet formally addressed the situation publicly.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the return of super-thin models: a worrying trend

Reports from the latest high-profile catwalk shows have sent a shiver through the bones of the body positivity movement. From Versace to Burberry and Stella McCartney, wafer-thin bodies appear to be back in vogue, in costumes that both hide little and depend on having little to hide. The most striking example was at Paris fashion week, where Bella Hadid, a model for the French designers Coperni, stood almost naked for nine minutes while a dress was sprayed on to her body.
Secret SF

7 Delicious Jewish Restaurants and Bakeries In SF

Famously delicious and nourishing, “Jewish food” can refer to a variety of dishes found across the Jewish diaspora. Some but not all of the restaurants on this list are kosher, and you’ll find culinary traditions that range from Tel Aviv to New York City and beyond. It’s a good place to start for anyone looking to explore and enjoy Jewish food traditions here in SF. This new bakery and cafe in Hayes Valley celebrates the foods and flavors of the Jewish diaspora with treats like poppyseed walnut babka, eggplant feta bourekas, and savory breakfast platters. It’s a unique, inspiring, and delicious addition to SF’s world-class bakery scene. Location: 198 Gough Street As a branch of the popular Spanish-themed North Beach restaurant, Red Window, Little Red Window focuses on Jewish deli classics like house-made matzo ball soup, cold smoked salmon, and their hot pastrami sandwich made with house-cured smoked pastrami.
OAKLAND, CA
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

75K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy