Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
edglentoday.com
Lauren Bruss Honored By Edwardsville Rotary Club
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Lauren Bruss with the Student of the Month Award for the month of November. Lauren Bruss was nominated by AP United States History teacher Mr. Keith Baker of Edwardsville High School. Lauren is the daughter of...
edglentoday.com
New Management Could Re-Open Teen Center
When the Riverbender Community Center closed last May, John Hentrich and his board of directors had the end goal of finding an entity or individual who would re-open the center under new management. For more than 10 years, the center had served thousands of teens and provided programs and meeting space for people of all ages from toddlers to seniors. The center focused primarily on middle schoolers for whom the center was designed, to provide safe, fun recreation away from the lure of negative influences like alcohol, tobacco and drugs. While Hentrich and his board had run a very successful operation, they were ready for someone else to take the reins.
Bevo Mill Hosting Clothing-Optional Dance Party This Weekend
Show up either dressed to impress or undressed to impress
edglentoday.com
Glenfestival of Trees
The Glen Carbon Heritage Museum has been filled with Christmas Cheer as local businesses and organizations have setup decorated Christmas trees all throughout the museum.
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Christmas events coming to Macoupin County
After Thanksgiving has passed, it is the start of the Christmas season. The towns of Macoupin County celebrate in their own way with many events coming up in the next several weeks. Bunker Hill. Bunker Hill is lighting their Christmas Tree on Sun. Nov. 27. The tree was placed in...
edglentoday.com
High School Seniors, Early Grads Invited to L&C Open House
GODFREY – High school seniors and their parents are invited to discover what Lewis and Clark Community College has to offer during a special Senior Open House, Thursday, Dec. 1. From 4-6 p.m., in the Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe Room 141, prospective students and incoming students alike can check in with financial aid and admissions advisors, schedule advising appointments as needed, speak one-on-one with program coordinators and faculty, learn how to get involved with student clubs and activities on campus, and join student-led tours of campus.
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
edglentoday.com
Riverbender Tech Center Offers Unique Holiday Gift Ideas
ALTON - The Riverbender Tech Center is offering some unique gift ideas for the holidays. Their staff is dedicated to helping Riverbend families feel comfortable behind cell phones and computers. Personal Technology Lessons:. Do you know someone who gets frustrated when using their cell phone or computer?. Are they afraid...
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
Along the rivers, the Osage Orange, also known as hedge apple, bois d'arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood, flourishes.
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
edglentoday.com
L&C Programs Recipients Of Secretary Of State White's Adult Literacy Grants
SPRINGFIELD - The Lewis and Clark Community College Alton Area Family Literacy Program and the L&C Project READ Adult Volunteer project received funding from Secretary Of State Jesse White’s Adult Literacy Grants. A total of $50,000 was awarded to the L&C Alton Area Family Literary Program and $64,606 was...
edglentoday.com
Water Issues Force Closure of City Hall on Wednesday; City Hall Services Available by Phone
EDWARDSVILLE - A water issue that resulted in some flooding in City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue, forced the closure of the building on Wednesday, November 23. City Hall employees are available to conduct business and assist the public via phone, at 618-692-7500 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. City Hall was already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, and on Friday, November 25. Edwardsville officials said it is expected that City Hall will be open its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as of Monday, November 28, for in-person and phone assistance.
FOX2now.com
Elderly Illinois couple has waited 2 years for city to fix sinkhole problem
Robert Payne, 86, said he has been calling Belleville officials for nearly two years about a sinkhole issue caused by old, underground sewer pipes. The board of aldermen has appropriated money for a fix, but the work hasn’t been done and one sinkhole is roughly 3 feet deep. Elderly...
Former 'American Pickers' guest 'Hobo Jack' facing court date due to code violations
LITCHFIELD, Ill — An Illinois man best known for appearing on the History Channel show "American Pickers" is locked in a legal battle over his collectibles. Ninety-year-old Jack Sophir has been collecting antiques his whole life. “It’s more than a fascination,” said Jack Sophir. “It’s an obsession.”...
'There’s no going in and grabbing things now': Food inflation impacts shoppers ahead of Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — Moody’s Analytics reports, the typical American household spends $445 more a month to buy the same items it did a year ago. Inflation has reached record-breaking peaks in 2022, and one of the fastest rising costs is food. With the holidays right around the corner,...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Police Department Arrive Safely This Thanksgiving: Buckle Up!
EDWARDSVILLE - As millions of motorists hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois law enforcement will be working around the clock to make sure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving safely. The Edwardsville Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”
Central Illinois Memorial Hospitals enforces visitor restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions. Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness. “”For the safety of patients and their families as well […]
Here's what grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Even with all the planning and prep work that goes into Thanksgiving dinner, that day-of realization that you're missing an essential ingredient is all too common. Are you in need of a last-minute grocery run but aren't sure what's open on the holiday? We've got you...
edglentoday.com
City Teams with Bank of Madison County on Bonds to Finance East Fire Station Project
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is partnering with the Bank of Madison County to finance the construction of its new East Fire Station through the issuance of $6.87 million in general obligation bonds. The City Council on Tuesday, November 15, approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the...
Comments / 0