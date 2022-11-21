ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Lauren Bruss Honored By Edwardsville Rotary Club

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Lauren Bruss with the Student of the Month Award for the month of November. Lauren Bruss was nominated by AP United States History teacher Mr. Keith Baker of Edwardsville High School. Lauren is the daughter of...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
New Management Could Re-Open Teen Center

When the Riverbender Community Center closed last May, John Hentrich and his board of directors had the end goal of finding an entity or individual who would re-open the center under new management. For more than 10 years, the center had served thousands of teens and provided programs and meeting space for people of all ages from toddlers to seniors. The center focused primarily on middle schoolers for whom the center was designed, to provide safe, fun recreation away from the lure of negative influences like alcohol, tobacco and drugs. While Hentrich and his board had run a very successful operation, they were ready for someone else to take the reins.
ALTON, IL
Glenfestival of Trees

The Glen Carbon Heritage Museum has been filled with Christmas Cheer as local businesses and organizations have setup decorated Christmas trees all throughout the museum.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Christmas events coming to Macoupin County

After Thanksgiving has passed, it is the start of the Christmas season. The towns of Macoupin County celebrate in their own way with many events coming up in the next several weeks. Bunker Hill. Bunker Hill is lighting their Christmas Tree on Sun. Nov. 27. The tree was placed in...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
High School Seniors, Early Grads Invited to L&C Open House

GODFREY – High school seniors and their parents are invited to discover what Lewis and Clark Community College has to offer during a special Senior Open House, Thursday, Dec. 1. From 4-6 p.m., in the Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe Room 141, prospective students and incoming students alike can check in with financial aid and admissions advisors, schedule advising appointments as needed, speak one-on-one with program coordinators and faculty, learn how to get involved with student clubs and activities on campus, and join student-led tours of campus.
GODFREY, IL
Riverbender Tech Center Offers Unique Holiday Gift Ideas

ALTON - The Riverbender Tech Center is offering some unique gift ideas for the holidays. Their staff is dedicated to helping Riverbend families feel comfortable behind cell phones and computers. Personal Technology Lessons:. Do you know someone who gets frustrated when using their cell phone or computer?. Are they afraid...
ALTON, IL
L&C Programs Recipients Of Secretary Of State White's Adult Literacy Grants

SPRINGFIELD - The Lewis and Clark Community College Alton Area Family Literacy Program and the L&C Project READ Adult Volunteer project received funding from Secretary Of State Jesse White’s Adult Literacy Grants. A total of $50,000 was awarded to the L&C Alton Area Family Literary Program and $64,606 was...
ALTON, IL
Water Issues Force Closure of City Hall on Wednesday; City Hall Services Available by Phone

EDWARDSVILLE - A water issue that resulted in some flooding in City Hall, 118 Hillsboro Avenue, forced the closure of the building on Wednesday, November 23. City Hall employees are available to conduct business and assist the public via phone, at 618-692-7500 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. City Hall was already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, and on Friday, November 25. Edwardsville officials said it is expected that City Hall will be open its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as of Monday, November 28, for in-person and phone assistance.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Edwardsville Police Department Arrive Safely This Thanksgiving: Buckle Up!

EDWARDSVILLE - As millions of motorists hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois law enforcement will be working around the clock to make sure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving safely. The Edwardsville Police Department is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.”
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

