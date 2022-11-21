ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jenn Leach

Signs your cat is happy (from a cat expert)

Have you ever wondered if your cat is truly happy? Cat expert Jackson Galaxy (@jacksongalaxy on TikTok) shared some things you might not know about your cat's mood. This Tik Tok video starring the cat expert garnered over 6 million views, over 816,000 likes, 4,400+ comments, and 36,000+ shares. Here it is:
pethelpful.com

Stray Cat's Loving Way of Thanking Woman for Feeding Him Is So Special

As animal lovers, we always go out of our way to help animals that may need assistance when we encounter them. Whether it's helping a lost dog track down their owner or nursing an injured bird back to health, we'll be there. One woman helped a stray cat with acquiring some food, and the result is amazing.
pethelpful.com

Cat Sweetly 'Tries to Adopt New Human' After Sister Goes to College

When your kids go away to college, it can be a hard transition for the whole family. The kid can no longer rely on their parents for day to day things, and the parents have to get used to their kid exercising greater independence. One member of the family often left out of the college conversation, however, is the family pet.
Exemplore

Cat Absolutely Loses It Every Time It Goes Near a Wall and Owners Cannot Figure It Out

This orange cat was meowing for attention when its owner discovered it staring strangely at a particular corner of the kitchen. The cat seems to be staring at a wall by the door and goes closer to investigate. As soon as it passes by the wall seems to suck the cat into a body slam. The cat starts literally flipping out, doing a series of flips and kicks in what appears to be a violent attack on the offending wall.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Texas Cat Fights a Coyote 1:1 and Does Shockingly Well

Can cats fight a coyote? Who do you think will emerge victorious?. It might be an even match if the fight takes place in Texas. A cat was captured on a security camera going toe to toe with a coyote on the porch. The video begins with the cat and...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Fearless cat narrowly escapes after taking on wild coyote

A fearless cat narrowly escaped the jaws of a coyote in Texas after it took on the wild animal in a crazy encounter. This home surveillance footage shows the fight between the animals on a deck in Surfside. The cat has multiple close calls during the scrap before it climbs up the bannister to safety. Tony Gray was inside the house and said he banged on the door to scare the coyote away. Referring to the cat, he said: "He was a fighter and luckily the coyote was a skittish pup."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cat reunites with owners 13 months after travelling 280 miles to old homeWhat are Black Friday and Cyber Monday and how long do they last?Jonnie Irwin explains why he kept cancer diagnosis secret for so long
SURFSIDE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy