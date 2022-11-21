ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Decider.com

‘George and Tammy’: Release Date, Trailer and What We Know

Created by Dead to Me‘s Abe Sylvia, George & Tammy is an upcoming biographical drama that stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones. The series will follow their music careers and on-and-off relationship, which was plagued by alcoholism and alleged abuse. Based on the novel The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, by Wynette’s fourth daughter, Georgette Jones, the show has been in production for over a decade. Chastain, who also serves as a producer, revealed in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair that she first signed onto the project...

Comments / 0

Community Policy