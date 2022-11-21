Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Hugh Grant Explained Why It Was "Excruciating" To Film His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
‘George and Tammy’: Release Date, Trailer and What We Know
Created by Dead to Me‘s Abe Sylvia, George & Tammy is an upcoming biographical drama that stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones. The series will follow their music careers and on-and-off relationship, which was plagued by alcoholism and alleged abuse. Based on the novel The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, by Wynette’s fourth daughter, Georgette Jones, the show has been in production for over a decade. Chastain, who also serves as a producer, revealed in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair that she first signed onto the project...
