Created by Dead to Me‘s Abe Sylvia, George & Tammy is an upcoming biographical drama that stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones. The series will follow their music careers and on-and-off relationship, which was plagued by alcoholism and alleged abuse. Based on the novel The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, by Wynette’s fourth daughter, Georgette Jones, the show has been in production for over a decade. Chastain, who also serves as a producer, revealed in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair that she first signed onto the project...

23 MINUTES AGO