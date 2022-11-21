Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
Olivia Wilde Wows In Lace Dress At The Governors Awards Following Breakup With Harry Styles
One of the most painful things is seeing our favorite couple hit the rocks, especially Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. After weeks of rumors about trouble in paradise, the pair finally went their separate ways. Not to worry though, Wilde stepped out looking dashing as ever, even in the middle...
Ana de Armas (‘Blonde’) discusses ‘very challenging’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe [Exclusive]
Even six decades after her untimely passing, Marilyn Monroe’s stardom has never faded. As the interest in her pop culture iconography continues to surge, so does the level of public respect for her talent. Her ubiquity puts any actress who portrays her under automatic scrutiny, as “Blonde” star Ana de Armas can certainly attest. Her embodiment of the seminal movie star in the Netflix film was an undertaking she “knew from the beginning [would] be very challenging.” Watch her and several more members of the “Blonde” cast and crew expound on her transformation in the exclusive video feature above. Andrew Dominik’s...
Margot Robbie Looks Fabulous In A Tight Cut-Out Dress
Celebrities and Hollywood personalities turned the Governors Awards into their runway as they showed up in impressive outfits and sent shockwaves down our spines. Margot Robbie slayed in a cut-out dress that showed off her insane abs and marvelous curves. This year's event honored Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Euzhan...
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Chaka Khan Reveals Why She Turned Down Steven Spielberg For 'The Color Purple'
The iconic singer shared who she could have played in the award-winning film.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Essence
Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe & More Walk The Carpet For The Academy’s Governors Awards
Film director Euzhan Palcy was among the recipients of an honorary Oscar at the 13th annual ceremony this year. On November 19, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 13th Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. At the...
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Elle
Margot Robbie’s Abs-Baring Cutout Column Gown is Gorgeous
How Margot Robbie Became a Household Name How Margot Robbie Became a Household Name. On Saturday, Margot Robbie was a vision at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, wearing a brilliant green column gown by Bottega Veneta. The satin fabric split mid-torso to reveal her abs and the bodice featured an asymmetrical one-shoulder design.
Jennifer Lawrence dropped out from Elizabeth Holmes role because of Amanda Seyfried's 'terrific' Emmy Award winning portrayal: 'We don't need to redo that'
Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen but Amanda Seyfried ruined those plans. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress revealed to the New York Times that the 36-year-old's 'terrific' Emmy winning portrayal of the notorious Theranos executive officer was the reason she dropped out of the film.
digitalspy.com
Kristen Stewart set for major career first on new movie
Kristen Stewart is set to mark a major career first, with the actress directing her debut feature movie. The Oscar-nominated star, who previously directed short Come Swim, will oversee The Chronology of Water, which is adapted from the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, according to Deadline. The actress will also co-write...
EW.com
Hugh Grant asked Emma Thompson if Love Actually is their 'most psychotic' film after first watch
Love may actually be all around, but it was a bit lacking the first time Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson saw the finished version of Love Actually. In a new 20th anniversary special for the film, host Diane Sawyer asks Thompson if she remembers the first time she saw the now beloved holiday film. Thompson does — because it was a distinctive moment with her costar Grant, with whom she'd also starred with in Sense and Sensibility, The Remains of the Day, and Impromptu.
msn.com
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant to reunite with Love Actually co-stars for TV special
Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and some of their Love Actually co-stars have reunited after 20 years for a TV special. Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a one-hour ABC News special, features some of the cast of the 2003 festive romantic comedy chatting to the broadcaster about the Christmas movie.
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Academy Honors Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir at Emotional Governors Awards
The Governors Awards seals it — awards season is officially back to its pre-pandemic level of glamour and frenzy. Martinique-born filmmaker Euzhan Palcy, American songwriter Diane Warren and Australian director Peter Weir were on hand to receive their honorary Oscars and Michael J. Fox to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy’s event Saturday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City. Oscar contenders including Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Eddie Redmayne, Michelle Williams, Brendan Fraser, Tom Hanks, Janelle Monáe and Baz Luhrmann attended the celebration, typically a marquee event for campaigning that has been muted since...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Miles Teller & Jennifer Connelly On Training And Shooting “Everything For Real” – Contenders L.A.
“Tony Scott set the bar very high with the first film and the aerial photography,” Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski says. “I had seen some videos that Navy aviators had done of their own training sequences by putting little GoPro cameras in their cockpit, and even though it was very low res and just one angle, it was more compelling to me than anything I had seen in any action film.” Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer and the film’s stars Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly for a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event to discuss...
Steve Carell (‘The Patient’) could make SAG Awards history as first actor with nominations in all possible categories
With his shared nomination in Best TV Drama Ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards, “The Morning Show” star Steve Carell set a precedent as the first performer to earn recognition in seven categories. Excluding stunt categories, there are eight in which male actors can be honored by the guild, and Carell is only one Best TV Movie/Mini Actor bid away from having competed for every possible Screen Actors Guild prize. Thanks to his work on the new limited series “The Patient,” that feat is imminently achievable. FX on Hulu’s 10-episode thriller “The Patient” stars Carell as Alan Strauss, a recently widowed...
Collider
Bradley Cooper to Lead 'Bullitt' From Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has cast Bradley Cooper as Frank Bullitt for his upcoming original film Bullitt, Deadline first reported. Cooper has officially closed a deal to play the classic character, who was famously portrayed by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 thriller. Spielberg is developing a new version of the film centered on the famous San Francisco cop, but made it clear that it is not a reboot of the original film, but rather an entirely new story. Cooper is also set to co-produce the film alongside Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer is currently working on the script, and Steve McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter Molly McQueen, will executive produce the movie.
Channing Tatum to star in "new take on James Bond" from Bullet Train director
David Leitch will helm the spy thriller
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0