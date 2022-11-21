Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
25 More Incredible Actors People Can't Look At The Same Since They Played THAT Role A Little TOO Well
"I can’t watch her in Pride & Prejudice anymore without being mildly terrified of Jane Bennett."
Khloé Kardashian Makes Sweet Memories Introducing Her Daughter, True, to Her New Baby Brother
We seemingly get to watch the Kardashian-Jenner family bond in real time via their various social media channels, as was the case with North West’s TikTok montage of their Thanksgiving get-together on Thursday. But many of their sweetest and most exclusive family moments are still saved for their TV show, Hulu’s The Kardashians, which wrapped up season two with a finale that aired Wednesday evening. The last episode of the season was a particularly pivotal one for Khloé, who spent much of the season preparing for the arrival of her second child, a son, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. The little one,...
