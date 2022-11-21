Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Teacher explains equity, tells students why they can’t be treated equally and it's eye-opening
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 21, 2021. Children's early ages and influences shape their vision for the future and that's why having good teachers is so crucial. In a world where inequity is rife, kids understanding the concept can go a long way in course-correcting the future. A 21-year-old third grade teacher, Aimee, posted a video on TikTok showing how she spells out fairness and equity to kids and it's eye-opening. Not only does it teach kids about existing inequity but it also helps them understand the need for allocation of resources to address the inequity.
'Why I Quit Teaching': Teachers Tell Stories of Threats, Abuse, Depression
"I had to go to the doctor and he prescribed me talk therapy and antidepressants, all to cope with my daily job," said a former teacher.
‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards
I am an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and a retired educator with 30 years experience as a teacher and administrator, most of which was spent guiding gifted and talented students. I have served on numerous education boards locally, regionally and nationally. I have been through many state curriculum standards reviews, including this […] The post ‘So many things not right’ with proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Data: Rural Schools Fared Better in Math, Worse in Reading Than Urban Districts
Rural school districts suffered the smallest academic setbacks in math during COVID compared to urban and suburban systems, yet simultaneously the largest losses in reading, new data show. The puzzling finding comes from figures released Friday by education researchers at Harvard and Stanford universities. Their new resource, the Education Recovery Scorecard, compiles test scores from […]
Opinion: Parents Need to Recognize the Danger of School Prayer
I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
My colleague doesn’t share curriculum changes. How do I approach them?
I teach the same class as one of my colleagues. We’re meant to give the same assignments, quizzes, and assessments, but the other teacher keeps changing their curriculum without telling me. I only found out because one of my homeroom students, who has the other teacher, asked me for help with an assignment.
nebo.edu
Stand Strong Students
Students at Art City Elementary earn Eagle Bucks for doing well in class, specialties and during recess times. These students chose to use their Eagle Bucks to be on the web page. Great job!
nebo.edu
Discovery Gateway visits Kindergarten
Discovery Children's Museum came to visit Kindergarten from Salt Lake City. They learned about the forces of motion and had a fun day!
Why schools’ going back to ‘normal’ won’t work for students of color
This article was originally published on The Conversation. National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these...
nebo.edu
What do Nebo educators choose to do on a Saturday in November?
What do Nebo educators choose to do on a Saturday in November?. What do Nebo educators choose to do on a Saturday in November? They join other colleagues from neighboring districts for an EdCamp Professional Development at Timpanogos High School. Nebo educators experienced a day full of lively and relevant discussions, delicious food, and prizes. The conference was EdCamp style! These Nebo educators were able to choose the session topics themselves and even volunteer to facilitate the discussions.
nebo.edu
Fifth Grade Wax Museum
Brockbank Elementary fifth-graders held their wax museum. The students picked a famous person in American history, they did research on that person, memorizing interesting and important facts, and then they got to dress-up like that person for a day. During the day, students from other grades were able to visit the museum and learn about these famous Americans. It was a very fun and educational experience for all that participated.
nebo.edu
Nebo Wishes you a Wonderful Thanksgiving 2022
As our schools break for Thanksgiving, November 23-27, Nebo School District wants to express our gratitude to all of our students, employees, and parents. We appreciate your dedication to education to make our students, schools, and communities better. During this break and throughout the holiday season, we hope you are...
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
Phys.org
New study on school pedagogy: Announcements of performance tests promote learning success
To this day, there is a debate about whether performance tests in schools ought to be announced. A new study conducted under the direction of Prof. em. Dr. Ludwig Haag (University of Bayreuth) and Prof. Dr. Thomas Götz (University of Vienna) has come to the conclusion that the practice of not announcing performance assessments increases students' anxiety, reduces their enjoyment of learning, and thus weakens their performance. In contrast, reliable announcement of performance assessments has positive emotional effects and can improve learning performance. The researchers published their study in the journal PLOS ONE.
nebo.edu
🍁🦃 First Grade Friendsgiving 🦃🍁
Today we celebrated by having pumpkin chiffon pie together as a first grade! We celebrated teamwork, gratitude, and friendship. We love our firsties and are so blessed to be their teachers! ❤️. #santaquinelementary #neboschooldistrict #firstgradefun #friendsgiving #focusonstudents #theclimb.
nebo.edu
No School - Thanksgiving Break
No School Wednesday, Nov. 23rd - Friday, Nov. 25th for Thanksgiving Break. We hope you all have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
nebo.edu
Parent/Student Newsletter for 11-21-2022
Also, be sure to take a look at the November Counseling Newsletter, including important information about next semester class changes and the Opportunity Scholarship application and deadlines. Happy Thanksgiving, Eagles! Enjoy your break.
nebo.edu
Career Nights at the Advanced Learning Center (ALC)
Nebo School District, the Advanced Learning Center, and UVU are excited to announce several upcoming career nights for students and parents. Come join ALC and UVU professors and staff as we 'Explore the possibilities, discover possible careers, promising jobs, and earning potential associated with Architecture and Business.' Monday 11/28 from 6:00-7:00.
Kids surprise deaf cafeteria worker by learning sign language to communicate with her
Their teacher helped them learn new words every week.
Calculus is seen as a proxy for high-achieving students. That’s a problem.
Like most teenagers, my son is stubborn. When it came to picking his senior year math course, he was determined to go his own way. Despite knowing his college preparatory high school expected students to take the most “rigorous” courses — code for AP Calculus — he chose AP Statistics instead.
