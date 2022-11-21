ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas adds No. 25 prospect AJ Johnson to recruiting class

By Jonathan Givony
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Rxq1_0jIn2W3q00

AJ Johnson, the top available prospect in high school basketball, has committed to Texas , he told ESPN on Monday.

Johnson, ESPN's No. 25-ranked player in the 2023 high school class, was the lone top-40 prospect to announce where he'll be playing next season besides Bronny James , who ranks No. 34.

Johnson picked Texas over offers from Louisville, LSU, NC State, Kansas, Tennessee, USC and G League Ignite, among others.

"I chose the college route because I want to win a national title before reaching the next level," Johnson said. "The exposure I'll receive playing on TV all the time will help my overall brand."

A late bloomer who entered the conversation as a five-star prospect only this past summer after a strong showing on the Adidas grassroots circuit, Johnson took advantage of his first invite to a USA Basketball camp in October to make a claim for consideration as the best long-term 2023 class member prospect in attendance.

"During the pandemic, I grew around 5-6 inches," Johnson said. "I worked on my body and my athleticism kicked in. I kept working on my game and God looked out with the growth spurt."

At 6-foot-6, Johnson has excellent size for a guard, showing outstanding fluidity playing off smooth hesitation moves with long strides and demonstrating creativity as a finisher. He attacks the basket with his head up looking to find teammates off a live dribble, and he shows promise as an outside shooter off the dribble and with his feet set, giving him a good framework to build off as a big guard who can handle, pass, shoot and excel in the open court. He's yet to turn 18, making him one of the younger prospects in his class.

Johnson started the season at Donda Academy but elected to depart for nearby SoCal Academy after antisemitic statements made by Donda's founder, Ye -- the artist formerly known as Kanye West -- caused the school to be disinvited from several prominent high school tournaments.

"Donda was cool," Johnson said. "I was upset I had to leave, but I understood why. We all built a bond there and felt like we didn't go there for Kanye, but to actually play basketball. Going through all that was crazy -- it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, for sure."

Johnson's commitment gives Texas the No. 8-ranked recruiting class in 2023, after previously nabbing top-10 prospect Ron Holland from Duncanville outside Dallas.

With projected top-10 draft pick freshman Dillon Mitchell likely off to the NBA, and six seniors in their rotation, four of whom are out of eligibility at the conclusion of this season, the Longhorns still have work to do in filling out their roster for next year, the bulk of which is expected to occur in the NCAA transfer portal.

Texas is off to a strong start at 3-0, including a 93-74 shellacking of then-No. 2 ranked Gonzaga last week. Newly instated assistant coach Bob Donewald has revamped the Longhorns' offense, adjusting Chris Beard's traditional motion offense in favor of a more modern wide-open drive-and-kick attack, playing at the fastest tempo of Beard's career thus far, including the highest rate ever of 3-pointers attempted. The Longhorns rank 77th in average possession length, per KenPom data, after ranking 278th and 268th in Beard's two previous seasons at Texas and Texas Tech, while still grinding opponents to a halt and possessing the No. 1 defense in the country.

Johnson says that played a significant role in his decision.

"The revamped Texas style was everything," Johnson said. "Coach Beard and Coach Terry's whole pitch to me was playing up-tempo and fast and letting their guards rock. Them losing 2-3 guards next year also was huge, so I can come in and play and make an impact right away."

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and International teams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job

Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
247Sports

Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports

Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 8-3 After what the Texas defense has done to the Big 12's top two scoring offenses - TCU and Kansas - the last two games, I'm pretty confident the Longhorns can limit true freshman Richard Reese (908 yards, 5.2 ypc, 14 TDs) and Craig "Squirrel" Williams (530 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TDs) in Baylor's wide-zone running attack, which is averaging 202.6 yards per game and went for 232 yards on 46 carries last week in a 29-28 loss to TCU.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
atozsports.com

If the Dallas Cowboys are Serious, they Must Make this Change Now

If there’s one thing the Dallas Cowboys will continue to rule, it’s headlines. And there has been nothing short of them this week. From a blowout win in Minnesota, to a game versus the Giants for more than second place in the NFC East. And now, Jerry Jones is once again at the forefront of the headlines.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

David Pollack Makes Strong Prediction About Lane Kiffin's Future

Lane Kiffin has been linked to Auburn's job opening for the past week. Although he has downplayed the rumors, that hasn't stopped people from commenting on this possibility. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" this Wednesday, ESPN's David Pollack shared his thoughts on the possibility of Kiffin going to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman Report

Once upon a time, Tom Herman was arguably the most-sought after coaching candidate in the country. Herman flamed out at Texas, but the once-upon-a-time coaching candidate could be on his way back to the Power Five level. According to a report on Wednesday, Herman is garnering interest at the major...
COLORADO STATE
On3.com

Gamecocks commitment Vicari Swain a big riser in rankings

Gamecock football commitment Vicari Swain made one of the biggest jumps in the country in the latest update of the 2023 On300 recruiting rankings. Already ranked as a four-star prior to the latest round of rankings, Swain moved up 100 spots in the On300. He now has a 93 grade – remaining a four-star prospect – and as the country’s 104th-best prospect regardless of position.
GEORGIA STATE
ESPN

ESPN

1K+
Followers
473
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy