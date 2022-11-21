ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Sapiens' (SPNS) Expanding Customer Base Augments Growth

Sapiens International SPNS recently announced that its cloud-first Property and Casualty (P&C) platform IDITSuite is replacing the legacy system of the Netherlands branch of HDI Global Specialty SE (HGS), a global specialty insurance provider. SPNS’s P&C platform will provide HGS with better automation, standardization and oversight on policies, risk exposures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy