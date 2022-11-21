Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Woman faces felonious assault charge in domestic dispute
Nov. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A 49-year-old Williamsburg woman is facing an assault charge after an alleged dispute with her boyfriend, Michigan State Police said. Robin Lee Haveman is alleged to have brandished a gun during a fight with her boyfriend last Saturday, state police said. State troopers and...
YAHOO!
West Chester teen girl charged in fatal Fairfield shooting also charged with robbery, burglary
Nov. 23—A 16-year-old West Chester Twp. girl is charged with murder for her alleged role in a deadly shooting last month at a Fairfield hotel. Fairfield police say the teen conspired with an accomplice, who was killed in the incident, to steal a firearm from occupants of a room at the Holiday Inn Express.
YAHOO!
St. Clair County Sheriff deputy arrested for drunk driving
A St. Clair County Sheriff deputy was charged with drunk driving after he was seen allegedly swerving in his vehicle early in the morning on Nov. 6. Marcus King, an employee of the department since 2005 and brother to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King, was arraigned in St. Clair County District Court on Nov. 14 on the misdemeanor charge of operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more.
YAHOO!
El Paso County Coroner's Office identifies Hanover homicide victim
Nov. 22—The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was fatally shot in Hanover earlier this month, according to a Tuesday news release from the Sheriff's Office. Deputies found the body of Neil Waters, 50, at about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 after responding to a...
YAHOO!
Berks woman shoplifts 99 items from grocery store, creates scene when stopped, police say
Nov. 23—A Sinking Spring woman was arrested after shoplifting 99 items with a total value of $1,1000 from a Spring Township grocery store and shoving an employee at the store entrance before running off, police said. Jaylynn Maurer, 20, of the first block of Shillington Road was taken into...
Comments / 0