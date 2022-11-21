A St. Clair County Sheriff deputy was charged with drunk driving after he was seen allegedly swerving in his vehicle early in the morning on Nov. 6. Marcus King, an employee of the department since 2005 and brother to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King, was arraigned in St. Clair County District Court on Nov. 14 on the misdemeanor charge of operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO