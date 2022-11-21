Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Expect more wins from Knoxville girls basketball this season
KNOXVILLE — Starting their 10th season under coach Dean Axcell, Knoxville girls basketball has compiled eight seasons of 20 wins or more — not counting the COVID spring season of 2021 — and six of those exceeded the 25 win mark. The Bullets are 214-62 in that...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg boys team opens basketball season with win over Canton
GALESBURG — With a flash of energy that saw the Streaks hitting 15 of 20 shots (75 percent) in the first half, the Galesburg High School boys basketball team opened the season with a 58-50 over Canton in Thiel Gym on Monday. Senior Easton Steck's 9 first-quarter points led...
aledotimesrecord.com
Knoxville boys face challenge repeating last season's success
KNOXVILLE — The Knoxville Blue Bullets boys basketball team went 27-6 and claimed an undefeated Lincoln Trail Conference championship last season. Repeating that performance might not be easy for 2022-2023. "We have experience, but we're not very deep," said Knoxville coach Erik Hughes, starting his sixth season. "We have...
aledotimesrecord.com
New ROVA school made history in first hoops season in 1948-49
Editor's Note: This is the first of a six-part series on the first ROVA basketball team. The last students to graduate from Oneida, Victoria and Altona high schools did so in the spring of 1948. When that summer came to a close, students in that region became the first to attend the new ROVA High School, which also included students who would’ve attended Rio High School, which had closed its doors a few earlier.
aledotimesrecord.com
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
aledotimesrecord.com
Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
Comments / 0