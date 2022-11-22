Police investigate home invasion near Temple University's campus

Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a home invasion just blocks from Temple University's campus.

The crime happened at about 6:20 a.m. on the 1900 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia.

Four people, including two male Temple students, were inside the home at the time.

They said they woke up to guns in their faces and were told to hand over their belongings.

"My roommates kept calm and gave them what they wanted," said a third roommate who was not home at the time of the robbery. "They took phones and laptops, stole my roommates car."

Police say the armed thieves stole several iPhones, Apple Watches and other tech equipment. The suspects also stole a gun and a 2022 Black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, which has since been recovered.

It is a similar motive to two other early-morning home invasions in the same area carried out by two masked, armed men who

On November 11, eleven sleeping students were rounded up and robbed of laptops, cellphones, debit cards and a car on the 1300 block of North 15th Street.

Detectives found surveillance video from a nearby store of a man using one of those stolen cards and have since released that video to the public in hopes someone recognizes the suspects.

Police released images of two suspects wanted in connection with the home invasion of several Temple students on Nov. 11, 2022. They may be tied to other recent incidents.

On November 9, Temple University student Kayla Barone was robbed at gunpoint in her off-campus housing on North 18th Street.

"I really did think I was going to get shot in my own apartment. I didn't think I would live," she said.

The suspects in Monday's home invasion were last seen heading northbound on 18th Street in the car.

No one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call police.