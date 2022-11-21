ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Binance Aiming $1B Fund For Purchasing Distressed Assets

According to an interview with Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao, cryptocurrency exchange Binance wants to raise about $1 billion for the prospective acquisition of distressed digital assets. In the interview, Zhao made a suggestion that more money may be allocated. He added, “If that’s not enough, we can assign more.”...
The $1 Billion Industry Recovery Initiative Introduced by Binance

In response to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and Alameda Research, Binance has unveiled the development of the now-dubbed industry recovery initiative, where the main goal of the fund is to save crypto projects from liquidity problems. By launching the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), a novel opportunity...
40K ETH Transfer: Eyes on Vitalik Buterin

On November 24, a transaction involving the transfer of 40,000 Ethereum (ETH) was visible on the network. It is indeed worth noting that the transfer is thought to have come from a wallet Vitalik Buterin built. The FTX attacker dumped Ethereum (ETH) at the beginning of the week, and since...
Per a Congressman, the Chair of the SEC Could Have Prevented the FTX Collapse

Tom Emmer claimed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should have discovered the financial difficulties and suspected wrongdoing of the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, yet, many within Congress voiced opposition. Known as a supporter of cryptocurrencies, Tom Emmer, blamed Gary Gensler, the Chair of the SEC for not anticipating...
Sam Bankman-Fried To Speak At NYT BookDeal Summit

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the foremost antagonist of the cryptocurrency sector, has confirmed his attendance at a New York Times event. The crypto community, however, is not amused. SBF tweeted on November 24 that he would appear in person to give a speech at the New York Times BookDeal Summit on...
Elizabeth Warren Believes Crypto Will Destroy the Economy

US Senator Elizabeth Warren says that unless there is regulation for crypto, the latter will ruin the US economy. Elizabeth Warren related the scandal of FTX with all cryptocurrencies, suggesting that the latter can bring catastrophes to the economy. Hence, she made a public call to authorities to regulate the entire crypto market.
CZ Discussed an Industry Recovery Fund with Investors in Abu Dhabi

In a bid to acquire money for a cryptocurrency industry recovery fund, last week, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, met with investors in Abu Dhabi, according to sources referenced by Bloomberg News. Zhao spoke with prospective donors including organizations connected with the National Security Adviser of the United Arab...
Bybit Establishes a $100 Million Fund to Help Its Clients

Bybit Exchange becomes the latest exchange to establish a fund that will help its clients and market makers. Recently, Bybit Exchange, one of the biggest exchanges in the market, established a $100 million fund to help its clients given the current state of the crypto market. Firstly, $10 million worth...
Senators Call on Fidelity to Pull the Plug on its Bitcoin Retirement Plan

November 21 saw the release of a further letter from US Senators calling on Fidelity Investments to reevaluate providing Bitcoin to its clients in the wake of the complete failure of FTX, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange. Senators Tina Smith from Minnesota, Richard Durbin from Illinois, and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts...
Mango Market Hacker Loses Millions In Failed Aave Manipulation

Last month, an infamous cryptocurrency trader who got famous for getting off with over $100 million in a contentious price manipulation scheme reportedly lost millions on a similar exploit effort that failed early Tuesday. According to some data, Avraham Eisenberg, the trader responsible for the Mango Market breach in October,...
Proof-of-Reserves Tracker for Exchanges Now Active on CoinMarketCap

A new tool in CoinMarketCap allows users to track proof-of-reserves of crypto exchanges, displaying all public addresses and their respective balances. CoinMarketCap, one of the most-used crypto market research websites, has added a new tool that will further increase the utility of CMC. The newly added tracker will serve as...

