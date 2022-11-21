Read full article on original website
crypto-academy.org
Binance Aiming $1B Fund For Purchasing Distressed Assets
According to an interview with Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao, cryptocurrency exchange Binance wants to raise about $1 billion for the prospective acquisition of distressed digital assets. In the interview, Zhao made a suggestion that more money may be allocated. He added, “If that’s not enough, we can assign more.”...
crypto-academy.org
The $1 Billion Industry Recovery Initiative Introduced by Binance
In response to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX and Alameda Research, Binance has unveiled the development of the now-dubbed industry recovery initiative, where the main goal of the fund is to save crypto projects from liquidity problems. By launching the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), a novel opportunity...
crypto-academy.org
40K ETH Transfer: Eyes on Vitalik Buterin
On November 24, a transaction involving the transfer of 40,000 Ethereum (ETH) was visible on the network. It is indeed worth noting that the transfer is thought to have come from a wallet Vitalik Buterin built. The FTX attacker dumped Ethereum (ETH) at the beginning of the week, and since...
crypto-academy.org
Per a Congressman, the Chair of the SEC Could Have Prevented the FTX Collapse
Tom Emmer claimed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should have discovered the financial difficulties and suspected wrongdoing of the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, yet, many within Congress voiced opposition. Known as a supporter of cryptocurrencies, Tom Emmer, blamed Gary Gensler, the Chair of the SEC for not anticipating...
crypto-academy.org
Sam Bankman-Fried To Speak At NYT BookDeal Summit
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the foremost antagonist of the cryptocurrency sector, has confirmed his attendance at a New York Times event. The crypto community, however, is not amused. SBF tweeted on November 24 that he would appear in person to give a speech at the New York Times BookDeal Summit on...
crypto-academy.org
Elizabeth Warren Believes Crypto Will Destroy the Economy
US Senator Elizabeth Warren says that unless there is regulation for crypto, the latter will ruin the US economy. Elizabeth Warren related the scandal of FTX with all cryptocurrencies, suggesting that the latter can bring catastrophes to the economy. Hence, she made a public call to authorities to regulate the entire crypto market.
crypto-academy.org
CZ Discussed an Industry Recovery Fund with Investors in Abu Dhabi
In a bid to acquire money for a cryptocurrency industry recovery fund, last week, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, met with investors in Abu Dhabi, according to sources referenced by Bloomberg News. Zhao spoke with prospective donors including organizations connected with the National Security Adviser of the United Arab...
crypto-academy.org
Bybit Establishes a $100 Million Fund to Help Its Clients
Bybit Exchange becomes the latest exchange to establish a fund that will help its clients and market makers. Recently, Bybit Exchange, one of the biggest exchanges in the market, established a $100 million fund to help its clients given the current state of the crypto market. Firstly, $10 million worth...
Brazil's federal public debt rises in October due to interest payments
BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt increased in October after three consecutive months of decline, official data showed on Friday, driven by debt interest payments.
In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond.
crypto-academy.org
Senators Call on Fidelity to Pull the Plug on its Bitcoin Retirement Plan
November 21 saw the release of a further letter from US Senators calling on Fidelity Investments to reevaluate providing Bitcoin to its clients in the wake of the complete failure of FTX, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange. Senators Tina Smith from Minnesota, Richard Durbin from Illinois, and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts...
crypto-academy.org
Mango Market Hacker Loses Millions In Failed Aave Manipulation
Last month, an infamous cryptocurrency trader who got famous for getting off with over $100 million in a contentious price manipulation scheme reportedly lost millions on a similar exploit effort that failed early Tuesday. According to some data, Avraham Eisenberg, the trader responsible for the Mango Market breach in October,...
crypto-academy.org
Proof-of-Reserves Tracker for Exchanges Now Active on CoinMarketCap
A new tool in CoinMarketCap allows users to track proof-of-reserves of crypto exchanges, displaying all public addresses and their respective balances. CoinMarketCap, one of the most-used crypto market research websites, has added a new tool that will further increase the utility of CMC. The newly added tracker will serve as...
