Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Bears-Jets Week 12 Odds, Bets and SpreadDraft SharePreviewPublish
The Jets made a switch at quarterback with Zach Wilson demoted and the Bears may not have Justin Fields under center.
Clayton News Daily
49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Apologizes to Cameraman He Hit With Football
San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was feeling remorseful after accidentally plunking 49ers senior video producer Nick Schebetta with a football during a touchdown celebration in Monday night’s win over the Cardinals in Mexico City. When Aiyuk arrived at the team’s headquarters on Wednesday, he presented Schebetta with the...
Clayton News Daily
Kirk Cousins, Vikings overtake Patriots in fourth quarter
Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Adam Thielen, as the Minnesota Vikings earned a 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Cousins, who capped the scoring with a 15-yard TD pass to Thielen with 9:34 left to play, completed 30 of...
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Bills CB Tre’Davious White Active vs. Lions After 2021 ACL Tear
View the original article to see embedded media. Bills star cornerback Tre’Davious White will be active for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions, marking his return to the lineup after last November’s ACL tear against the Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With White...
Clayton News Daily
Two Dominant Dallas Defenders Reportedly Set to Play vs. Giants
Cowboys fans, two of your star defenders are reportedly back. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thanksgiving morning that Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are expected to play against the Giants on Thursday afternoon despite both being listed as questionable. Parsons has been dealing with ankle and knee injuries while Lawrence reportedly has a stress fracture in his foot.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons, Commanders surprisingly battle for potential playoff position
While the Washington Commanders compete in the winningest division in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons play in the weakest division. When the teams meet Sunday in Landover, Md., however, they enter in similar circumstances. While Washington (6-5) is a half game out of a wildcard slot in the NFC, Atlanta (5-6) is a half-game behind first-place Tampa Bay in the NFC South.
Clayton News Daily
Eno Benjamin Tweets About ‘Hard Knocks’ Amid Release From Cardinals
View the original article to see embedded media. Running back Eno Benjamin was released by the Cardinals last week in just his second season with the team following a strong college career at local Arizona State. Benjamin was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft by the...
Von Miller didn't tear ACL; injury still being evaluated, sources say
Doctors are still determining how much time Bills pass-rusher Von Miller will miss, but for now, he is considered out indefinitely, sources told ESPN.
Clayton News Daily
How football became a Thanksgiving tradition
Thanksgiving, for many in the US, usually means a few things: food, family... and football. Every year, millions tune in to watch the annual Thanksgiving NFL games -- last year's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders garnered an audience of 38.5 million people, the most-watched NFL regular season game since 1990. (By comparison, 33.8 million tuned in to President Joe Biden's inauguration).
5 reasons Clemson gets the win over South Carolina
Dabo Swinney and Clemson are back home this Saturday as the Tigers face off with rivals South Carolina in a big one in Death Valley. The No.8 Tigers are coming off a solid home win over Miami, where they performed up to expectation against a struggling Miami team. South Carolina is coming off a big win of their own as they put a beat down on former No.5 Tennessee in an upset victory. Clemson’s rivalry week matchup got much more interesting after the Gamecocks beat the Volunteers, as the Tigers are on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoffs. The Tigers must...
Comments / 0