It’s the déjà vu no on in the supply chain industry wants to experience, yet it’s here. And yes, it’s happening again. Nearly 3 months after the first rail strike was announced, SMART Transportation Division, the union that represents roughly 28,000 rail conductors, voted to reject the contract deal brokered by the White House, opening doors to another rail strike, one that could “paralyze” much of the economy right before the holidays hit.

2 DAYS AGO