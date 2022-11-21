Read full article on original website
U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
Biggest U.S. rail union digs in on paid sick time, raising threat of strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.
President of largest rail union predicts congressional intervention after ‘no’ vote
“Everybody's ready to get it done; get it over,” SMART Transportation Division President Jeremy Ferguson said.
A rail strike before the holiday season is a real possibility after a major union rejects contract brokered by the White House
One of the largest rail worker unions in the country has rejected a contract that was brokered by the White House, which could result in a strike as early as midnight Dec. 9, costing the economy as much as $2 billion per day and putting a chokehold on supply lines right in the heart of the holiday season.
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation.
Rail union votes could force Congress to head off a strike
The remaining two freight rail unions on Monday will announce their contract votes — and if they vote no, Congress could have to intervene.
If train strike happens, major rail union will honor picket lines, its leader says
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen National President Dennis Pierce provides expert analysis of railroad workers' potential strike.
Investopedia
Potential Rail Strike Looms After Union Rejection
The U.S. now faces what could potentially become a crippling railroad strike in two weeks after one of the country’s largest rail unions rejected a contract offer brokered by the White House. The union, SMART Transportation Division, which represents about 28,000 freight conductors, rejected the tentative labor deal. The...
If called upon, Congress must halt a rail strike
Despite the intimate involvement of President Biden and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to develop a comprehensive new contract structure for some 120,000 U.S. freight rail workers, there is growing fear some workers will fail to accept the terms. Voting “no” on the agreements means these workers could strike, which would lead to a shutdown of the nation’s quiet but…
Buttigieg warns looming rail strike 'would not be good' for economy
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg believes a rail worker strike "would not be good" for the economy.
Largest rail union rejects contract, stoking fears of a strike
The rail union representing 28,000 freight rail conductors, brakemen and yardmen has voted down the contract deal brokered by the Biden administration back in September.
America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal
America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation's largest rail union, which represents the industry's conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday.
Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike
In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls on Congress to settle rail labor dispute
LOS ANGELES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The leader of the largest U.S. business lobbying group on Tuesday called on Congress to intervene in an ongoing railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel while inflicting billions of dollars of damage to an already struggling national economy.
freightwaves.com
2 unions split votes on rail labor agreement
The two remaining railroad unions to vote on whether to ratify their labor agreements have split their votes, increasing the possibility that a rail strike could occur in December. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and yardmasters with the Transportation Division of the International Association of...
Looming freight train strike could derail Biden political momentum
Joe Biden faces the prospect of a crippling strike by railroad unions that could stall transport of fuel, corn and drinking water, dramatically complicate holiday season train travel, and dent the US president's political standing. A large-scale strike would affect multiple sectors, even the supply of drinking water, given than many of the chemicals used in treatment plants are transported by train.
foodlogistics.com
Industry Leaders Urge Congress to Take Action to Prevent “Paralyzing” Rail Strike
It’s the déjà vu no on in the supply chain industry wants to experience, yet it’s here. And yes, it’s happening again. Nearly 3 months after the first rail strike was announced, SMART Transportation Division, the union that represents roughly 28,000 rail conductors, voted to reject the contract deal brokered by the White House, opening doors to another rail strike, one that could “paralyze” much of the economy right before the holidays hit.
With a strike looming, railroad unions and management head back to negotiating table
With a crippling freight rail strike looming in two weeks, leaders of four railroad unions and management of the major US freight railroads are due back at the negotiating table Tuesday afternoon.
