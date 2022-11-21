ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investopedia

Potential Rail Strike Looms After Union Rejection

The U.S. now faces what could potentially become a crippling railroad strike in two weeks after one of the country’s largest rail unions rejected a contract offer brokered by the White House. The union, SMART Transportation Division, which represents about 28,000 freight conductors, rejected the tentative labor deal. The...
The Hill

If called upon, Congress must halt a rail strike

Despite the intimate involvement of President Biden and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to develop a comprehensive new contract structure for some 120,000 U.S. freight rail workers, there is growing fear some workers will fail to accept the terms. Voting “no” on the agreements means these workers could strike, which would lead to a shutdown of the nation’s quiet but…
CNN

Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike

In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
Reuters

U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls on Congress to settle rail labor dispute

LOS ANGELES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The leader of the largest U.S. business lobbying group on Tuesday called on Congress to intervene in an ongoing railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel while inflicting billions of dollars of damage to an already struggling national economy.
freightwaves.com

2 unions split votes on rail labor agreement

The two remaining railroad unions to vote on whether to ratify their labor agreements have split their votes, increasing the possibility that a rail strike could occur in December. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and yardmasters with the Transportation Division of the International Association of...
AFP

Looming freight train strike could derail Biden political momentum

Joe Biden faces the prospect of a crippling strike by railroad unions that could stall transport of fuel, corn and drinking water, dramatically complicate holiday season train travel, and dent the US president's political standing. A large-scale strike would affect multiple sectors, even the supply of drinking water, given than many of the chemicals used in treatment plants are transported by train.
foodlogistics.com

Industry Leaders Urge Congress to Take Action to Prevent “Paralyzing” Rail Strike

It’s the déjà vu no on in the supply chain industry wants to experience, yet it’s here. And yes, it’s happening again. Nearly 3 months after the first rail strike was announced, SMART Transportation Division, the union that represents roughly 28,000 rail conductors, voted to reject the contract deal brokered by the White House, opening doors to another rail strike, one that could “paralyze” much of the economy right before the holidays hit.
