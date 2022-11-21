Read full article on original website
oregontoday.net
Big Quake off South Coast, Nov. 22
For the third time in four-days, the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was shaken by an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this was the biggest of the three so far. It was measured as a 5.2-magnitude occurring at 7:42 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 145 miles west of Bandon. The depth was six-miles. A 4.5-magnitude was recorded at the same time, same location, but last Friday, Nov. 18. In between, a 2.7-magnitude was recorded also at the same spot, Sunday, Nov. 20. Another quake was recorded in the same area on Monday, Nov. 21, according to the USGS it measured 2.9-magnitude west of Bandon on the outer fault line.
5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast; the third one in four days
An earthquake recorded at 5.2 magnitude shook off the Oregon coast early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
oregontoday.net
Power Outage, Nov. 24
Over 100 Pacific Power customers were without electricity late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning following a vehicle accident in the Bunker Hill area of Coos Bay. According to a report from Pacific Power, the outage occurred about 10:45 p.m. and full power was restored by 3:30 a.m.
KDRV
Earthquake at the Coast, tremors active in Lakeview area
LAKEVIEW & BANDON, Ore. -- A check of recent seismic activity for Oregon shows minor weekend earthquakes near Lakeview and a more noticeable earthquake near Oregon's coast. The U.S. Geological Survey shows an earthquake this morning west of Bandon registering 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale about 150 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. It also shows a 2.7 magnitude earthquake off Oregon's coast yesterday.
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
An earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude hit off the Oregon coast early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
kpic
I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
KDRV
Another law firm is suing Roseburg Co. for Siskiyou County's Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Another law firm says today it is suing Roseburg Forest Products Company regarding September's deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire burned homes and land from Weed to Lake Shastina, where two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged, including the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
beachconnection.net
Two Little Ghost Towns on S. Oregon Coast Near Bandon: History of Prosper, Randolph
(Bandon, Oregon) – In this 21st century world, it's hard to imagine now what life was like early in the 20th century, and downright impossible to really conjure the previous century. That's especially true of the Oregon coast. (Photos courtesy Bandon Historical Museum) This was a time, at least...
kqennewsradio.com
OCCUPANTS OF VEHICLE TAKEN TO LOWER UMPQUA HOSPITAL AFTER WRECK
The occupants of a vehicle were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said shortly after 4:00 p.m. the accident occurred on Highway 38 just east of Scottsburg. A pickup attempting to turn left onto the highway from Weatherly Creek Road failed to yield the right of way to a sportscar traveling west. The car crashed into the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The pickup then collided with a guardrail causing damage to it.
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
kcfmradio.com
Protecting your Purchases; Coquille Lockdown; Businesses Depend on Local Shoppers; Pets Pics with Santa
The holiday season comes with a lot of joy, but it can include some heartache if you are not careful. It can also be a time of increased theft as we shop and get ready for gift givng. Florence police recommend a few things to do to make sure that you and your purchases are safe. Officer Garret Litterell says securing your purchases is important.
kezi.com
Investigation underway after early-morning stabbing, Douglas County deputies say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man is in stable condition after being stabbed during a disturbance on Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers received a call just after midnight on November 22 of a man who had been stabbed in a fight at a home on Joseph Street in Roseburg. Deputies said they and emergency medical personnel arrived to find Raymond Latre, 51, had been stabbed in the lower abdomen by a person deputies said he knew. Latre was reportedly taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and is now in stable condition.
kqennewsradio.com
SCHOOL BUS HIT AFTER DRIVER SUNS TRAFFIC LIGHT
A school bus was hit by a sedan in Roseburg Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:45 p.m. the bus driver was heading westbound on West Harvard Avenue beginning to turn onto West Keady Court. The motorist failed to yield for a red light and his vehicle collided with the driver’s side front of the bus.
kezi.com
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center lowering adoption fees for the holidays
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will be offering $25 adoptions for all pets in the shelter as part of a national event to try to empty the shelters and find homes for adoptable pets. Saving Grace says they are one of more than 275 pet shelters in...
kpic
Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
Football state championship game preview: Class 2A title game to see rematch between Oakland and Weston-McEwen/Griswold
While both Oakland and Weston-McEwen/Griswold have been to the state championship game before, the 2022 OSAA Class 2A title game will be the state’s first football crown decided in a nine-man football game. Like some other football title games this year, the Class 2A championship game will see two...
kezi.com
Drugs, body armor found after arrest of suspicious subjects, Sutherlin police say
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two people are facing charges including possession of controlled substances after police found drugs and body armor in their car after arresting them for more minor reasons, according to the Sutherlin Police Department. Sutherlin police said that at about 7 p.m. on November 19, officers responded to...
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
