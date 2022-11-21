Read full article on original website
I'm a Celebrity announces fourth campmate leaving the show
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! revealed the fourth campmate to be eliminated from the show tonight (November 22), following Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas and Sue Cleaver. Ant and Dec came into camp live at the end of the latest instalment to announce...
ITV I'm A Celebrity rocked by Covid outbreak days before final as show issues statement
ITV I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here has been hit by a Covid outbreak ahead of Sunday's final. The King or Queen of the Jungle is set to be crowned on Sunday. Two members of staff tested positive for coronavirus just days before the final, the Sun newspaper reports. A source commented to the newspaper: “Everyone is on high alert given it is so close to the end of the series. The producers have grand plans to make the final bigger than ever so no one is seen without a mask and there have been loads more people queueing up to get themselves tested on site."
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 19: Vote off #6 - November 24 - 9pm - ITV1
One week of November left, 2 steps away from Cyclone, and 3 steps from the winner being crowned. Fifth person to leave is.... https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/643443-tonights-im-a-celebrity-2022-results-who-left-fifth-celebrity-leaves-camp.html. And then there were 6 left in there, as we head into the final Thursday in camp. Reminder, technically not the final Thursday of the series...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas in tears as son Mark wins Dancing With The Stars
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas shed a few tears after her son Mark Ballas won Dancing With The Stars. Professional dancer Mark and his celebrity partner Charli D'Amelio were crowned the 2022 winners of DWTS on Monday (November 21), so Shirley took to social media to congratulate the pair in a heartfelt post.
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Coronation Street airs shock Hope hammer scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's (November 24) episode of Coronation Street saw Hope suspended from school after re-enacting one of her dad John Stape's murders with a hammer. Earlier in the episode, Hope took the hammer from Tyrone's tool box and told her friend Sam that she wanted to make...
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return
New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
Drag Race UK's Danny Beard never saw herself as a Ru Girl
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Danny Beard about her time on Drag Race UK. Season four...
Deceased actors who should of won an Oscar in their career
*Not counting the lifetime achievement, honorary or humanitarian Oscar. Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- MrMarple wrote: ». Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- Angela Lansbury. Agnes Moorehead. Thelma Ritter. Montgomery Clift. It's kinda sad all...
Wednesday - Netflix.
I've only seen the first episode and thought it was pretty decent. Jenna Ortega has definitely (successfully in my opinion) put her own stamp on the character. Also loved the Christina Ricci nod. I've watched 2 episodes and I enjoyed it. I think they have taken the Addams back to...
New Christmas Songs
Anyone know who has new Christmas songs or albums out in 2022?. Last year we had Elton and Ed Sheeran releasing a new Christmas song but no word of anyone releasing any new ones this year. Posts: 24,432. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 24/11/22 - 20:19 #2. Cliff Richard was on...
Corrie 23/11/22: Awkward Questions (8pm Start)
Martha (Stephanie Beacham) in on her way back. Who should Ken be with?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. This is Monday’s episode, delayed due to some malarkey called the World Cup. The next...
Corrie - Mary
I actually believe Patti Clare is a decent actress. However, oh my good God, what have the producers/writers done to the character of Mary? Every appearance is cringingly awful. I’m presuming the powers that be consider her funny but it’s just so bad I almost have to look away. This play nonsense is totally horrendous to sit through.
Ndubz cancel show “at very last minute”.
Fans were left frustrated and angry after Ndubz cancelled a show in Nottingham after the support acts had been on. A spokesman said they’d been advised by doctors that Dappy needed to rest and would be unable to perform. What rubbish! An hour and a half or so doesn’t make any difference so if he wasn’t fit enough to do the gig at stage time then he clearly wasn’t 90 minutes earlier or however long the support slot plus interval was, so why didn’t they call it off before the whole thing started??
Wow Chris really showed his true colours tonight making one last dig at Matt
He really had to make one last dig at Matt before he left the jungle. He hates Matt Hancock but Matt seems like a nice chap. He really comes across as nasty individual dont you think. Had a few digs at Matt. Maybe that will make Matt even more popular...
ED: Victoria's make-up.
Has anyone else noticed how over made-up Victoria is since she's reappeared. The actress is naturally pretty and doesn't need it, it looks silly and clown- like in her role, which in terms of location and uniform, is very casual. It's not like she's Priya or Leyla. Has anyone else...
"You won't believe this" - C4
In this show Ellie Taylor was the host as 4 "suspects" telling preposterous stories about alleged real life encounters were grilled by 2 interrogators such as experienced police detectives. This was done twice during the programme, i.e. 8 suspects in all. Only one of the 4 suspects was telling the...
