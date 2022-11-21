ITV I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here has been hit by a Covid outbreak ahead of Sunday's final. The King or Queen of the Jungle is set to be crowned on Sunday. Two members of staff tested positive for coronavirus just days before the final, the Sun newspaper reports. A source commented to the newspaper: “Everyone is on high alert given it is so close to the end of the series. The producers have grand plans to make the final bigger than ever so no one is seen without a mask and there have been loads more people queueing up to get themselves tested on site."

