ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Sam Pittman gives take on Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU

ATHENS — The SEC Championship Game is more than a week away, and both Georgia and LSU have unfinished regular-season business left this Saturday. The Bulldogs will battle Georgia Tech at noon, while the Bayou Bengals will tangle at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. But it has been hard...
ATHENS, GA
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star RB Justice Haynes fires back at report he is flipping to Georgia

Alabama five-star running back commit, Justice Haynes fired back at a report stating he was flipping his commitment to Georgia Thursday. Haynes attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star running back pledges. He is a Georgia legacy, and many were shocked when he committed to Alabama over the Bulldogs. A recent report from an Ohio State insider surfaced stating “I’m firmly in the camp that Justice Haynes is going to flip to Georgia.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dawgnation.com

Georgia Tech has found its Kirby Smart; annual series with Georgia provides pivotal opportunities for Yellow Jackets

ATLANTA — Brent Key might very well be Georgia Tech’s version of Kirby Smart, a former player coaching at his alma mater with a Nick Saban-assistant coaching pedigree. First things first, Key must coach against Smart in the Yellow Jackets’ annual rivalry game with Georgia at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN) and have the “interim” tag removed from in front of his name.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

How to Watch, Stream, and Listen to GT versus Georgia

Georgia Tech travels to Athens to face number 1 ranked Georgia. The Jackets finished the ACC season with a 4-4 record, and they enter the game with a 5-6 overall record. • Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list. • Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 194* / SiriusXM app 955.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban might have an influence on UGA-Georgia Tech rivalry

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,827 (Nov. 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why a story from Nick Saban’s past helps explain UGA’s motivation for Saturday’s game vs. Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Vince Dooley was a titan, a mountain, a giant, unquestionably one of the most important, influential, transcendent, significant and successful figures in the history of University of Georgia

When Vince Dooley arrived in Athens, soon to be announced as the new football coach at the University of Georgia, he was told by none other than fellow Bulldog immortal Dan Magill not to leave his hotel room, for fear of being recognized around town and the proverbial cat being out of the bag.
ATHENS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Clean Old-Fashioned Hate

It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info

The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia football commit Raylen Wilson named finalist for High School Butkus Award

Georgia has a Butkus Award finalist on its team and another joining the program in January. Sophomore inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was named a finalist for the college version of the honor on Tuesday and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star Georgia linebacker commitment Raylen Wilson was named a finalist for the high school version. Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean won the award in college for Georgia in 2017 and 2021, with Dean also winning the award coming out of high school.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)

“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
dawgnation.com

HS football preview: Calvary Day at Cedar Grove

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams will broadcast the game for Peachtree TV. This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Calvary Day and Cedar Grove, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday in a quarterfinal matchup in Class 3A. Cedar Grove is...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy