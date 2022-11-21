Read full article on original website
Sam Pittman gives take on Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU
ATHENS — The SEC Championship Game is more than a week away, and both Georgia and LSU have unfinished regular-season business left this Saturday. The Bulldogs will battle Georgia Tech at noon, while the Bayou Bengals will tangle at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. But it has been hard...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star RB Justice Haynes fires back at report he is flipping to Georgia
Alabama five-star running back commit, Justice Haynes fired back at a report stating he was flipping his commitment to Georgia Thursday. Haynes attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star running back pledges. He is a Georgia legacy, and many were shocked when he committed to Alabama over the Bulldogs. A recent report from an Ohio State insider surfaced stating “I’m firmly in the camp that Justice Haynes is going to flip to Georgia.”
UGA football super fan with cerebral palsy leading the team on the field vs. Georgia Tech
ATHENS, Ga — A UGA football super fan from North Carolina will have the opportunity of a lifetime, as he leads the team on the field versus Georgia Tech on Saturday. Ethan Ford, an 11th grader who lives with cerebral palsy, was surprised in front of his Mount Pleasant High School classmates at an assembly this week.
dawgnation.com
‘Celebration of Life Service’ for Georgia legend Vince Dooley open to public, ‘respect we all share’
ATHENS -- Vince Dooley brought millions to and through the University of Georgia during his tenure as a football coach and athletic director. One more time, many will gather on account of Dooley, the UGA legend, the College Football Hall of Famer and the architect of one of the most respected athletic departments in the nation.
dawgnation.com
Georgia Tech has found its Kirby Smart; annual series with Georgia provides pivotal opportunities for Yellow Jackets
ATLANTA — Brent Key might very well be Georgia Tech’s version of Kirby Smart, a former player coaching at his alma mater with a Nick Saban-assistant coaching pedigree. First things first, Key must coach against Smart in the Yellow Jackets’ annual rivalry game with Georgia at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN) and have the “interim” tag removed from in front of his name.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football gives thanks for Kirby Smart, 10 key players on No. 1-ranked Bulldogs
ATHENS — Georgia fans have plenty to give thanks for on this No. 1-ranked 2022 football team, starting with the head coach. Kirby Smart is making his case for a place on the SEC football coaches’ Mount Rushmore alongside legends Paul “Bear” Bryant, Nick Saban and Steve Spurrier.
dawgnation.com
UGA fans watching weather forecast closely ahead of rivalry showdown with Georgia Tech
Two different rain systems will be moving through Georgia this weekend and both will be of interest to UGA fans hoping to avoid having the final home game of the season spoiled by wet weather. The first of those systems arrives on Friday and could make for soggy conditions for...
How to Watch, Stream, and Listen to GT versus Georgia
Georgia Tech travels to Athens to face number 1 ranked Georgia. The Jackets finished the ACC season with a 4-4 record, and they enter the game with a 5-6 overall record. • Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list. • Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 194* / SiriusXM app 955.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban might have an influence on UGA-Georgia Tech rivalry
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,827 (Nov. 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why a story from Nick Saban’s past helps explain UGA’s motivation for Saturday’s game vs. Georgia Tech.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Vince Dooley was a titan, a mountain, a giant, unquestionably one of the most important, influential, transcendent, significant and successful figures in the history of University of Georgia
When Vince Dooley arrived in Athens, soon to be announced as the new football coach at the University of Georgia, he was told by none other than fellow Bulldog immortal Dan Magill not to leave his hotel room, for fear of being recognized around town and the proverbial cat being out of the bag.
Newnan Times-Herald
Clean Old-Fashioned Hate
It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
atlantafi.com
SEC Championship Game 2022: Time, Dates, Info
The SEC Championship brings together two of college football’s most storied programs: The Georgia Bulldogs vs. the LSU Fighting Tigers. It’s all going down in Atlanta and here’s what you need to know. If you’re going to the game, which determines the champion of the Southeastern Conference...
dawgnation.com
Freshman Jalon Walker continues to carve out key role for Georgia football: ‘He packs a punch’
ATHENS — Freshmen finding their way onto the field is nothing new for Georgia. Malaki Starks has been starting for the Bulldogs since the second game of the season, while Brock Bowers led the team in receiving last year. But few freshmen do it in the manner in which...
dawgnation.com
CFP Rankings: Clemson’s gripe and possible Georgia semifinal opponents
ATHENS — Kirby Smart probably still hasn’t bothered to look at the CFP rankings yet, as it’s his style to stay consumed with the task at hand. The undefeated Bulldogs continue to be ranked No. 1 in the most recent CFP rankings, followed by …. No. 2...
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball falls short 87-73 in high-scoring “Sunshine Slam” championship
ATHENS – Georgia’s offense had one of its most explosive halves yet, but could not keep up with UAB down the stretch in the Beach Bracket championship game of the “Sunshine Slam” tournament. UGA coach Mike White knew it would take a strong, full 40-minute performance...
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
Georgia football commit Raylen Wilson named finalist for High School Butkus Award
Georgia has a Butkus Award finalist on its team and another joining the program in January. Sophomore inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was named a finalist for the college version of the honor on Tuesday and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star Georgia linebacker commitment Raylen Wilson was named a finalist for the high school version. Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean won the award in college for Georgia in 2017 and 2021, with Dean also winning the award coming out of high school.
Gainesville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gainesville. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
dawgnation.com
HS football preview: Calvary Day at Cedar Grove
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams will broadcast the game for Peachtree TV. This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Calvary Day and Cedar Grove, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday in a quarterfinal matchup in Class 3A. Cedar Grove is...
