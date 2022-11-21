ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

What’s open & closed in Abilene this Thanksgiving?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You’re bound to forget an ingredient or burn a dish every Thanksgiving holiday. Not to jinx anything, but just in case, here’s a list of Abilene openings and closures this Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Editor’s Note: If you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv. […]
ABILENE, TX
Worth a Road Trip: Mineral Wells, Cisco, Albany

Driving north and west from Dallas, the scenery soon turns to rolling hills and, just a bit further, to a flat frontier dotted with cacti and scrub brush. In its oil and transportation heyday, this picturesque region saw tremendous growth and prosperity. And in Mineral Wells, Albany, and Cisco, legacies of restorative natural resources, elegant architecture, creative arts, and world-famous hospitality can still be enjoyed today.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k

While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU

Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Crime Reports: Two suspects caught stealing from Abilene stores say they were shoplifting for the holidays

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3400 block of State Street – HarassmentA report was taken for harassment after a […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 22nd

We will be looking at more mild weather the next couple of days and then by Thanksgiving Day some changes may be headed our way with a cooler and wetter pattern for the entire area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high at a very mild 63 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph out of the south southwest. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around the 44 degree mark. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene, TX
