Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Related
Looking for a spot for a Thanksgiving Day meal? These places are open
Church on the Rock-Abilene, 1228 Grape St. - 1 p.m. - Thanksgiving Day meal, open to all. Denny's, 3314 S. Clack St. - 7 a.m. - midnight. Denny's, 120 Overland Trail - Open 24 hours. Denny's, 101 FM 707N, Tye - Open 24 hours. Golden Corral, 4357 S. Danville Drive...
Hidden Gems: What happens to the donations at Goodwill West Texas that can’t be sold?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you donate items to Goodwill, most of those items are sold to the community at a low price, but what happens to the items that are given to Goodwill that can’t be sold? Items that can’t be sold are brought to a salvaging area, where they are donated, once again, to […]
What’s open & closed in Abilene this Thanksgiving?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You’re bound to forget an ingredient or burn a dish every Thanksgiving holiday. Not to jinx anything, but just in case, here’s a list of Abilene openings and closures this Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Editor’s Note: If you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv. […]
This Bar and Grill Was Once a Hot Spot in Abilene is Now for Sale
I remember sitting inside the Firehouse Bar and Grill broadcasting live on Fridays, Saturdays, or whatever day of the week and/or holiday it was or when they had some hot talent come and perform live there. Now, the Firehouse Bar and Grill is closed and I found out it's for sale. Check out the photos below.
peoplenewspapers.com
Worth a Road Trip: Mineral Wells, Cisco, Albany
Driving north and west from Dallas, the scenery soon turns to rolling hills and, just a bit further, to a flat frontier dotted with cacti and scrub brush. In its oil and transportation heyday, this picturesque region saw tremendous growth and prosperity. And in Mineral Wells, Albany, and Cisco, legacies of restorative natural resources, elegant architecture, creative arts, and world-famous hospitality can still be enjoyed today.
Have A Cozy Warm House This Year With These 5 Simple Steps
The Abilene area has already had its first visit by Jack Frost, and it's only going to get colder. The winter months are coming. Is your house ready for the lower temperatures? Have no fear. There are simple ways to keep your home warm and cozy. No huge projects here....
‘I was terrified’: Coleman teen saves dad’s life with help from CCSO’s 9-1-1 operator
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – “I was very terrified. I saw him face first on the ground and ran to him like, ‘oh my god, dad,” recalled 14-year-old David Litton of Coleman, when he was faced with a challenge no son should have to face: Saving his father’s life. It was a loud crash around 7:30 […]
Want A Tattoo? Ink Masters Tattoo Show Is Coming to Abilene November 18-20
Whether you're considering your first-ever tattoo or you already have ink, you may have some questions. After all it's a big deal - your body being used as a canvas for art and expression. It's got to be done right. Everything you're wanting to know can be answered by the artists themselves at the traveling Ink Masters Tattoo Show, in Abilene this very weekend.
San Angelo LIVE!
Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday
SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
GALLERY: Amazon Prime truck runs off interstate outside Cisco, DPS stationed for multiple wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Slick conditions on Cisco roads Thanksgiving Day caused an Amazon Prime truck to lose control just outside the city, forming a near jackknife position in the I-20 median. This crash, involving an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 East Thursday, just ahead of exit 330 to Cisco and […]
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k
While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
koxe.com
Brownwood vs Wichita Falls Friday at ACU
Two teams who have displayed stellar defenses over the past month clash with a berth in the Class 4A Division I Region I championship game at stake, as the Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes cross paths at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University in a regional semifinal tilt.
Former Abilene meteorologist, pilot from Charlotte news station killed in helicopter crash
A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
Comedian Kevin Farley Chats About Show in Abilene, His Brother Chris and More
Comedian Kevin Farley is coming to Abilene on Friday, November 18th to perform at The Zone. Ahead of his show in the Key City, Kevin, the brother of the late-great Chris Farley, chatted with me about the show, his brother, his love for football, and a whole lot more. This...
Crime Reports: Two suspects caught stealing from Abilene stores say they were shoplifting for the holidays
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3400 block of State Street – HarassmentA report was taken for harassment after a […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 22nd
We will be looking at more mild weather the next couple of days and then by Thanksgiving Day some changes may be headed our way with a cooler and wetter pattern for the entire area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high at a very mild 63 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph out of the south southwest. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around the 44 degree mark. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Don’t Miss This Exhibition At The Grace Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
As stated in an article by the U.S. Senate, a joint resolution designating November as Native American Indian month was passed and signed into law in 1990. To honor this designation, The Grace Museum has joined forces with Abilene Christian University to create an exhibition celebrating Native American heritage here locally.
It’s Mission Thanksgiving Time Once Again In the Big Country
It's that special time of year again when the weather is cooler, the days are shorter, and my heart is filled with love for everyone. Yes, I'm alluding to the fact that Mission Thanksgiving is right around the corner on November 18th at Arrow Ford 4001 S 1st St. Mission...
Abilene Area Free or Discounted Veterans Day Meals & Deals 2022
First off, we'd like to say thank you to all veterans and active-duty military for their service to our country. As a sign of 'thanks', many restaurants in the Abilene area offer free (or discounted) meals for veterans and active military on Veterans Day, November 11th. Below, you'll see a...
100.7 KOOL FM
Abilene, TX
812
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolfmabilene.com/
Comments / 0