We will be looking at more mild weather the next couple of days and then by Thanksgiving Day some changes may be headed our way with a cooler and wetter pattern for the entire area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high at a very mild 63 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph out of the south southwest. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around the 44 degree mark. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

