WRAL

Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection

Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: Remembering Hailey Brooks

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed what's next for Landen Glass, the driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck that lost control before hitting 11-year-old Hailey Brooks.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. November 22, 2022. Editorial: On migrant flights, what is DeSantis hiding?. You can see why Gov. DeSantis wants to prevent Floridians from learning more about the flights that took migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. What Floridians know is bad enough. The DeSantis administration is...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL

911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham Rescue Mission hosts 48th annual community dinner

Durham Rescue Mission served its annual Community Dinner on Thursday - and it meant prepping 150 turkeys for 2,389 Thanksgiving meals served.
DURHAM, NC

