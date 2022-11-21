Read full article on original website
After Johnston County crash injures four people, man finds missing dog
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL News the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The T-bone crash damaged three vehicles, and injured four people, including...
4 injured in crash at Johnston County intersection with a deadly history
Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection
Raleigh Christmas Parade float driver could face 150 days in prison if convicted, Wake County DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed Tuesday what's next for the suspect in connection to Hailey Brooks' death during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. Landen Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, is charged misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement...
RHA, development partners plan project to rebuild part of southeast Raleigh with more affordable homes
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a new effort to save affordable housing in southeast Raleigh’s pricey downtown district. The high cost of living there has already forced many residents of the area to move out. Several areas in downtown Raleigh offer stark contrasts often called gentrification, where gleaming...
911 calls reveal neighbors tried to save 16-year-old shot, killed in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when...
321 Coffee to open new store in Durham, expanding jobs for individuals with disabilities
DURHAM, N.C. — A local coffee shop and roaster that employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is expanding its inclusive workforce from its Raleigh base to its first location in the heart of downtown Durham. The new shop for 321 Coffee will be located at 300 Morris...
Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy: Remembering Hailey Brooks
Clayton family searching for new home after subleasing confusion
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel. November 22, 2022. Editorial: On migrant flights, what is DeSantis hiding?. You can see why Gov. DeSantis wants to prevent Floridians from learning more about the flights that took migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. What Floridians know is bad enough. The DeSantis administration is...
RHA, developers plan new affordable housing in southeast Raleigh
911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham
Durham Rescue Mission hosts 48th annual community dinner
Durham Rescue Mission served its annual Community Dinner on Thursday - and it meant prepping 150 turkeys for 2,389 Thanksgiving meals served. Durham Rescue Mission served its annual Community Dinner on Thursday - and it meant prepping 150 turkeys for 2,389 Thanksgiving meals served.
