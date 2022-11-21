Read full article on original website
realcombatmedia.com
BLK Prime Announces Undercard for Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Showdown
OMAHA, NEBRASKA (November 23, 2022) – The undercard for the highly anticipated BLK Prime PPV fight between Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 10, is set. Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to make her U.S. boxing debut in the co-main event special feature attraction.
KETV.com
'Blue Collar Boxing' sees Omaha unions fighting for a good cause
OMAHA, Neb. — Thirty people from 12 different Omaha unions got in the ring Wednesday night at the third annual Blue Collar Boxing event. The charity fundraiser benefits the United Way and the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development. Many of the fighters have been training for six months for...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Omaha prospect getting love from B1G West
Nebraska football recruiting is ramping down the 2023 cycle, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t quite a bit of action when it comes to the 2024 cycle. Mickey Joseph has been plenty busy handing out new offers, but the Cornhuskers are also doing quite a bit of work trying to fend off competition for players’ they’ve already offered. Right at the top of the list is Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Iowa
Tomorrow is the final game of the Husker football season. Even with all of the Kool-Aid I’ve chugged, I have to say that I am feeling some relief. This hasn’t been the easiest thing to write this season. Well, actually it hasn’t been easy the whole time I’ve...
1011now.com
Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - • The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule could be official by Friday
The Nebraska football team could be within hours of getting their next head coach. Yes, this is something that has been said a number of different times over the last few weeks especially. However, there has been quite a bit of smoke over the last few weeks for one particular candidate.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
kscj.com
KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE
A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
WOWT
Omaha family feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving to ‘pay it forward’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Putting food on the table for Thanksgiving can be a daunting task for many families, but a metro man has made it his mission to help those who may find themselves in a tough spot. Each year on Thanksgiving, Rob and Katie Patterson, who got married...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Endocrinologist becomes patient, diagnosed with thyroid cancer
OMAHA, Neb. — People are thankful in all sorts of ways, but Dr. Anupam Kotwal is incredibly grateful. His prognosis is good because the cancer was caught early by the doctor himself. Kotwal was testing a new ultrasound machine, just like he had done in the past. "We were...
Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 23 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Wednesday morning, November 23, 2022.
WOWT
2 injured in overnight Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Eufaula man arrested in Nebraska, accused of following and attacking woman
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, after he was accused of attacking a woman and trying to force her into a car. An affidavit from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) said LPD was called out to a bar and restaurant around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 in regards to an assault. LPD said they saw the victim sitting on a patio, surrounded by a group of people. They also said the victim had blood lining her mouth and was visibly shaking.
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
klkntv.com
Lincoln gay bar grieves after shooting in Colorado Springs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gay bar in Lincoln was brought together by the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Justin Witthuhn, a drag queen, said he felt shocked when he heard that five people were killed and 17 wounded at one of the first clubs he had performed in.
