Eureka, CA

kymkemp.com

Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday

Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

krcrtv.com

Fox40

ABC10

kymkemp.com

Woman Taken to Hospital After Stabbing in Eureka

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center dispatched deputies to the scene of a stabbing in the 400 block of Spruce Street in Eureka. According to the scanner, the suspect was reportedly being restrained after stabbing his female partner in the head and neck....
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

FBI Takes on Fair Association Embezzlement Investigation

The investigation and possible prosecution of a 47-year-old woman accused of embezzling from the Humboldt County Fair Association and a Eureka nonprofit are being taken over by federal agencies, according to Ferndale Police Chief Ron Sligh. Nina Tafarella, 47, was arrested Nov. 15 by Ferndale police at Bear River Casino...
FERNDALE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body recovered from structure destroyed by fire in Trinity County

TRINITY PINES, Calif. - Investigators released an update on a structure fire in Trinity County revealing a person was found dead inside the destroyed building. The fire burned a building in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 18 on Bear Rock Lane in Trinity Pines. The building was a total loss.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fully Involved Vehicle Fire Impacting Traffic on Harris Street

Fire personnel are attempting to extinguish a vehicle fire on Harris Street in Eureka around 9:15 a.m. on November 22. Scanner traffic indicates that a white Honda Accord is fully involved. Assistance has been requested for traffic control for the #2 lane on Harris near the cross of Prospect Avenue....
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Weekly Humboldt County COVID Update: Two New Hospitalizations, No New Deaths

Humboldt County Public Health reported today two new hospitalizations, a resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 90 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 47 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 22,521. An additional 5,461 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Crash Near Myers Flat This Weekend Leaves One Dead, Puts Another in the Hospital, Says CHP

On, 11/19/2022, at approximately 1554 hours, a Toyota 4Runner, being driven by Beatriz Diaz-Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30. A Subaru Impreza, being driven by Zora Culps was traveling southbound on US-101 north of mile post marker 32.30. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed from the northbound lane over the solid double yellow divider lines into the southbound lane into the direct path of the Subaru. The Subaru struck the Toyota head on, on the Toyota’s passenger side and both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound #2 lane of US-101.
MYERS FLAT, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

J U D G E D

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County

A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Roman Edward Pavlich, 1935-2022

Roman “Rick” Edward Pavlich passed away November 21, 2022 in Eureka. He was born on September 17, 1935 to Albert and Ann Crnich Pavlich at General Hospital. Rick was very proud to be of Croatian descent. He attended St. Bernard’s Grammar School and graduated from Eureka High School in the class of 1953. Rick attended and graduated from the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Rick completed his formal education with a law degree from Lincoln Law School in Sacramento. Rick proudly served his nation as a United States Marine and member of the Army Reserves. Rick practiced law for 35 years in Eureka with his lifelong best friend and law partner Jeremiah R. Scott, Jr. at their firm of Scott, Scott, and Pavlich.
EUREKA, CA

