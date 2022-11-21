Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
krcrtv.com
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
krcrtv.com
EUREKA, Calif. — A coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested a man wanted for homicide out of the Sacramento area on Tuesday. Around 2:15 p.m., law enforcement could be heard over the police scanner following the suspect's vehicle on Myrtle Avenue. Shortly after, the suspect crashed the car on Mitchell Heights Drive.
Fox40
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Woman at Her Old Arcata Road Home
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 20, 2022, at about 12:12 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 3600 block of Old Arcata Road near Eureka for the report of an assault. Deputies contacted an adult female victim at...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Treatment, Not Trial, For Fortuna Man Accused of Sending Violent, Veiled Threats to Church Group
It will be treatment rather than a jury trial for Fortuna resident Sean Michael Allman, accused of sending gory text messages to members of a church youth group planning to visit then-Humboldt State University. This morning Judge John Feeney granted a defense petition to place Allman, 22, in a mental...
kymkemp.com
Woman Taken to Hospital After Stabbing in Eureka
At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center dispatched deputies to the scene of a stabbing in the 400 block of Spruce Street in Eureka. According to the scanner, the suspect was reportedly being restrained after stabbing his female partner in the head and neck....
North Coast Journal
FBI Takes on Fair Association Embezzlement Investigation
The investigation and possible prosecution of a 47-year-old woman accused of embezzling from the Humboldt County Fair Association and a Eureka nonprofit are being taken over by federal agencies, according to Ferndale Police Chief Ron Sligh. Nina Tafarella, 47, was arrested Nov. 15 by Ferndale police at Bear River Casino...
actionnewsnow.com
Body recovered from structure destroyed by fire in Trinity County
TRINITY PINES, Calif. - Investigators released an update on a structure fire in Trinity County revealing a person was found dead inside the destroyed building. The fire burned a building in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 18 on Bear Rock Lane in Trinity Pines. The building was a total loss.
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Fleeing Law Enforcement Crashes on 12th St Onramp into Fortuna
About 10:45 p.m., a motorcyclist fled law enforcement and crashed off the northbound 12th Street onramp into Fortuna. The suspect, believed to be wearing a leather jacket and a motorcycle helmet, fled on foot northbound under the overpass on 101. The helmet was located approximately 100 feet from the bike...
1 Person Killed and 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported in. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30.
kymkemp.com
Fully Involved Vehicle Fire Impacting Traffic on Harris Street
Fire personnel are attempting to extinguish a vehicle fire on Harris Street in Eureka around 9:15 a.m. on November 22. Scanner traffic indicates that a white Honda Accord is fully involved. Assistance has been requested for traffic control for the #2 lane on Harris near the cross of Prospect Avenue....
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Additional Photos] Large Truck Slams Into Pesula Road Overpass on Hwy 101 South of Weott
About 8:45 a.m., a large commercial truck “ran up on to the guardrail and hit” the Pesula Road overpass south of Weott, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The cab of the vehicle is on fire. The driver had moderate injuries, according to the Incident Commander...
kymkemp.com
Weekly Humboldt County COVID Update: Two New Hospitalizations, No New Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today two new hospitalizations, a resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 90 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 47 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 22,521. An additional 5,461 cases are reported as probable.*
kymkemp.com
Crash Near Myers Flat This Weekend Leaves One Dead, Puts Another in the Hospital, Says CHP
On, 11/19/2022, at approximately 1554 hours, a Toyota 4Runner, being driven by Beatriz Diaz-Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30. A Subaru Impreza, being driven by Zora Culps was traveling southbound on US-101 north of mile post marker 32.30. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed from the northbound lane over the solid double yellow divider lines into the southbound lane into the direct path of the Subaru. The Subaru struck the Toyota head on, on the Toyota’s passenger side and both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound #2 lane of US-101.
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
J U D G E D
Baker, Dylan - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. Campos, Richard - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. Chase, Shiloh - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. ColegrovePerry, Shahn - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. CR2101219A. Cortes, Angel - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. CR2202774. Hassler, Benjamin - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. CR2202852. Maltzman, Sara - Defendant Eight...
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Roman Edward Pavlich, 1935-2022
Roman “Rick” Edward Pavlich passed away November 21, 2022 in Eureka. He was born on September 17, 1935 to Albert and Ann Crnich Pavlich at General Hospital. Rick was very proud to be of Croatian descent. He attended St. Bernard’s Grammar School and graduated from Eureka High School in the class of 1953. Rick attended and graduated from the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Rick completed his formal education with a law degree from Lincoln Law School in Sacramento. Rick proudly served his nation as a United States Marine and member of the Army Reserves. Rick practiced law for 35 years in Eureka with his lifelong best friend and law partner Jeremiah R. Scott, Jr. at their firm of Scott, Scott, and Pavlich.
