Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing

The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
NASDAQ

Sapiens' (SPNS) Expanding Customer Base Augments Growth

Sapiens International SPNS recently announced that its cloud-first Property and Casualty (P&C) platform IDITSuite is replacing the legacy system of the Netherlands branch of HDI Global Specialty SE (HGS), a global specialty insurance provider. SPNS’s P&C platform will provide HGS with better automation, standardization and oversight on policies, risk exposures...
NASDAQ

First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. FCRD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a...
NASDAQ

Goodyear (GT) Appears a Risky Bet for Short-Term Investors

Tire giant Goodyear Tire GT has been having a rough run on the bourses since quite some time and is unlikely to show any major improvement in the near term. Uncertainty and volatility have been making the operating environment difficult for Goodyear since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the company have plunged 47% on a year-to-date basis, wider than the sector’s decline.
NASDAQ

Why You Should Bet on Electronic Manufacturing Services

It’s no secret that we are becoming an increasingly digitized species. Nor is it any secret that the average household uses about double the number of electronic devices that were used in our parents’ generation. If anything, this trend is accelerating, however strange that sounds – we’re already drowning in them!
NASDAQ

An Environment-Conscious Real Estate ETF Hits Market

The environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) investing trend has remained a hot favorite among investors since the pre-outbreak period. Increasing regulatory requirements are helping the space to gain momentum. In Europe, Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) has recently been enacted. Against this backdrop, iShares recently launched a fund...
NASDAQ

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Allison Transmission Holdings, ChargePoint Holdings and CarParts.com

Chicago, IL – November 25, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN, ChargePoint Holdings CHPT and CarParts.com Inc. PRTS. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2021221/3-buy-ranked-auto-equipment-stocks-surviving-industry-woes. Prospects of the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry appear muted as the chip crisis and supply chain snafus persist, adversely impacting sales....
