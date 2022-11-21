Read full article on original website
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing
The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
Sapiens' (SPNS) Expanding Customer Base Augments Growth
Sapiens International SPNS recently announced that its cloud-first Property and Casualty (P&C) platform IDITSuite is replacing the legacy system of the Netherlands branch of HDI Global Specialty SE (HGS), a global specialty insurance provider. SPNS’s P&C platform will provide HGS with better automation, standardization and oversight on policies, risk exposures...
First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
After reaching an important support level, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. FCRD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a...
Black Friday rally outside Jeff Bezos’ NYC home calls for better treatment of Amazon workers
People attend a protest outside Amazon's European Headquarters in Dublin to support the "Make Amazon Pay" campaign on Black Friday. In New York, protesters gathered outside Jeff Bezos' Fifth Avenue home. Amazon workers around the world on Black Friday went on strike or demonstrated during the online retailer’s busiest day. [ more › ]
Goodyear (GT) Appears a Risky Bet for Short-Term Investors
Tire giant Goodyear Tire GT has been having a rough run on the bourses since quite some time and is unlikely to show any major improvement in the near term. Uncertainty and volatility have been making the operating environment difficult for Goodyear since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the company have plunged 47% on a year-to-date basis, wider than the sector’s decline.
Why You Should Bet on Electronic Manufacturing Services
It’s no secret that we are becoming an increasingly digitized species. Nor is it any secret that the average household uses about double the number of electronic devices that were used in our parents’ generation. If anything, this trend is accelerating, however strange that sounds – we’re already drowning in them!
An Environment-Conscious Real Estate ETF Hits Market
The environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) investing trend has remained a hot favorite among investors since the pre-outbreak period. Increasing regulatory requirements are helping the space to gain momentum. In Europe, Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) has recently been enacted. Against this backdrop, iShares recently launched a fund...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Allison Transmission Holdings, ChargePoint Holdings and CarParts.com
Chicago, IL – November 25, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN, ChargePoint Holdings CHPT and CarParts.com Inc. PRTS. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2021221/3-buy-ranked-auto-equipment-stocks-surviving-industry-woes. Prospects of the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry appear muted as the chip crisis and supply chain snafus persist, adversely impacting sales....
