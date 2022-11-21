Tire giant Goodyear Tire GT has been having a rough run on the bourses since quite some time and is unlikely to show any major improvement in the near term. Uncertainty and volatility have been making the operating environment difficult for Goodyear since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the company have plunged 47% on a year-to-date basis, wider than the sector’s decline.

6 HOURS AGO