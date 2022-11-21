Read full article on original website
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While it’s nothing new for West Texas, last week’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the state, charting as the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Texas. It brings with it new worries that, until recently, were just theories. “We’re no longer talking about those...
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
More Video From This Month’s Strongest Earthquake In Texas In 27 Years!
Did you feel the Earthquake on November 16th? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in West, Texas on November 16th, 2022. SEE VIDEO BELOW. • IT WAS THE STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN TEXAS IN 27 YEARS!
Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of upcoming weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready the state’s resources in anticipation of an upcoming storm system that will sweep across the state late week through early weekend. The storm will bring a chance of accumulating snowfall across...
Abbott says, "Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather and severe storms"
"Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather & severe storms expected across our state this week... Thank you to emergency response personnel keeping Texans safe over Thanksgiving." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
Texas Standard for Nov. 23, 2022: What rising turkey prices have meant this Thanksgiving season
With turkey day fast approaching, you might have noticed that the price of birds has gone up – way up. That’s bad news, perhaps, for those who prepare the traditional Thanksgiving Day spread, but what about restaurants and barbecue joints across the state? Daniel Vaughn, barbecue editor for Texas Monthly, joins us with more.
Abbott serves Thanksgiving lunch to Texas National Guard
Texas Gov. Greg AbbottPhoto byScreenshot of Twitter Post. "I'm in Edinburg today to serve tamales & Thanksgiving lunch to the Texas National Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety. These men & women are away from their families over Thanksgiving as they work to secure our border & keep our communities safe. Thank you for all that you do." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of "anti-LGBTQ" bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community.
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
‘Abolishing daylight savings’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1000 bills yesterday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
