Setauket- East Setauket, NY

LongIslandPress

What is The Best Restaurant on Long Island?

What’s great about living on Long Island is that there are so many restaurants to choose from, but what is the best restaurant on Long Island?. Long Islanders voted Salvatore’s of Elmont Pizzeria & Restaurant the Best Restaurant on Long Island in the 2022 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!
News 12

Christmas House Long Island opens inside Smith Haven Mall

Take a break and embrace the holiday spirit at a new family-friendly Christmas experience. Christmas House Long Island opens today. It's a 10-room winter wonderland inside the Smith Haven Mall. The attraction is expected to bring in over 100,000 visitors throughout the holiday season.
SAINT JAMES, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

North Shore Youth Council hosts inaugural Turkey Trot at Heritage Park

Over 100 community members raced through the paths of Heritage Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the inaugural Mount Sinai 5K Turkey Trot Walk/Run. North Shore Youth Council hosted the event, with proceeds supporting local families on Thanksgiving. Bobby Woods, executive director of NSYC, detailed the motivations for putting the event together.
MOUNT SINAI, NY
longisland.com

Who has the Best Blueberry Pancakes on Long Island?

Want a delicious sweet blueberry pancake on Long Island. We got the list!. Thomas's Ham & Eggery Diner - The blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes hit the spot at this spot. Where: 325 Old Country Rd, Carle Place, (516) 333-3060. Toast - Three locations to tame your blueberry pancake crave. Where:...
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.  
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
tbrnewsmedia.com

Charming 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial In Setauket!

Sits back from the street on a spacious 0.65 acre lot. Formal living room, formal dining room, large open kitchen, cozy den with fireplace. Master suite with full bath, three additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Partially finished full basement. Fenced in backyard with in-ground pool. $727,500 ML# 3432122.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
NBC New York

See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun

New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
tbrnewsmedia.com

Gurwin Nursing Home resident and art therapist clinch LeadingAge awards

LeadingAge NY has named Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center resident Ms. Victoria Hren and Gurwin Art and Recreation Therapist Ms. Johanna Cutolo, ATR-BC, CTRS, winners in the 2022 LeadingAge New York Art Exhibit. The annual contest solicits entries throughout the state from LeadingAge New York trade association members, including residents, staff and volunteers of skilled nursing facilities, and Adult Day Health Care Council (ADHCC) members.
NEW YORK STATE
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Massive Student Loan News For New York State

The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas

Twenty lucky dogs flew halfway across the country to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are now up for adoption at the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They came from rural areas of Texas where shelters are not in good conditions for the canines. There aren't...
CALVERTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

PSEG Long Island warns customers of utility scams

It’s prime time for scammers, who create the impression of an urgent problem in the hopes that your panic will prevent you from seeing all the clues that they’re not who they appear to be.”. PSEG Long Island is raising awareness for Utility Scam Awareness Day by teaching...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,

