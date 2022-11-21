Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
mahoningmatters.com
Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Rhode Island
Rhode Island, the smallest state, packs a pretty oversized punch when it comes to golf courses, especially its lineup of private layouts. Four of the five highest-ranked private courses in the state rank among the top 100 on either Golfweek’s Best Modern or Classic lists of courses in the U.S.
LongIslandPress
What is The Best Restaurant on Long Island?
What’s great about living on Long Island is that there are so many restaurants to choose from, but what is the best restaurant on Long Island?. Long Islanders voted Salvatore’s of Elmont Pizzeria & Restaurant the Best Restaurant on Long Island in the 2022 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!
News 12
Christmas House Long Island opens inside Smith Haven Mall
Take a break and embrace the holiday spirit at a new family-friendly Christmas experience. Christmas House Long Island opens today. It's a 10-room winter wonderland inside the Smith Haven Mall. The attraction is expected to bring in over 100,000 visitors throughout the holiday season.
tbrnewsmedia.com
North Shore Youth Council hosts inaugural Turkey Trot at Heritage Park
Over 100 community members raced through the paths of Heritage Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the inaugural Mount Sinai 5K Turkey Trot Walk/Run. North Shore Youth Council hosted the event, with proceeds supporting local families on Thanksgiving. Bobby Woods, executive director of NSYC, detailed the motivations for putting the event together.
longisland.com
Who has the Best Blueberry Pancakes on Long Island?
Want a delicious sweet blueberry pancake on Long Island. We got the list!. Thomas's Ham & Eggery Diner - The blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes hit the spot at this spot. Where: 325 Old Country Rd, Carle Place, (516) 333-3060. Toast - Three locations to tame your blueberry pancake crave. Where:...
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.
longisland.com
Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery Announces Completion of Flood Resiliency Improvements on Long Island
The Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR) today announced the completion of two projects to improve resiliency, manage water flow, and prevent flooding in the Suffolk County village of Babylon on Long Island, which was hard-hit by Superstorm Sandy when more than 2,000 homes were substantially damaged. GOSR invested...
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Charming 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial In Setauket!
Sits back from the street on a spacious 0.65 acre lot. Formal living room, formal dining room, large open kitchen, cozy den with fireplace. Master suite with full bath, three additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Partially finished full basement. Fenced in backyard with in-ground pool. $727,500 ML# 3432122.
NBC New York
See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun
New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Gurwin Nursing Home resident and art therapist clinch LeadingAge awards
LeadingAge NY has named Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center resident Ms. Victoria Hren and Gurwin Art and Recreation Therapist Ms. Johanna Cutolo, ATR-BC, CTRS, winners in the 2022 LeadingAge New York Art Exhibit. The annual contest solicits entries throughout the state from LeadingAge New York trade association members, including residents, staff and volunteers of skilled nursing facilities, and Adult Day Health Care Council (ADHCC) members.
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Massive Student Loan News For New York State
The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
News 12
Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas
Twenty lucky dogs flew halfway across the country to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are now up for adoption at the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They came from rural areas of Texas where shelters are not in good conditions for the canines. There aren't...
Herald Community Newspapers
PSEG Long Island warns customers of utility scams
It’s prime time for scammers, who create the impression of an urgent problem in the hopes that your panic will prevent you from seeing all the clues that they’re not who they appear to be.”. PSEG Long Island is raising awareness for Utility Scam Awareness Day by teaching...
longisland.com
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Busts Suffolk County Animal Hoarder
Recently, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals requesting assistance with an animal hoarding case. ECO Dickson and DEC Wildlife staff responded to a home where they...
Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban
Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
GoLocalProv
RI Real Estate - Sales Plummeting, Inventory Down Nearly 8%, and Prices Remain Near Record High
Rhode Island’s real estate market is a paradox. The number of single-family homes on the market fell 7.9% year-over-year. The lack of inventory kept the median price of a single-family home at near-record price. The price is up 7.3% year-over-year and now stands at $405,000. It is a 100%...
