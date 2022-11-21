Read full article on original website
Related
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Business Insider
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down Over 90% That Can Double Your Money by 2025
These beaten-down innovators have industry-changing potential.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
ValueWalk
Fed Minutes Set Mood On Wall Street For Rest Of 2022
The Federal Reserve’s minutes of their last meeting add fuel to increasing market excitement, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The bullish observation from deVere Group’s Nigel Green comes as the meeting minutes released Wednesday suggest that...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
These highly profitable, time-tested companies make for genius buys with the stock market plunging.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These innovative growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 38% in the Nasdaq Composite.
Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global, General Motors, HP, Kohl’s, and More
The futures are trading lower as we start the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened trading week. The stock market is closed on the big turkey day, and will also shutter early at 1 pm EST on Black Friday. The major indices closed the day modestly higher last Friday with the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 rising, […]
Motley Fool
2 Top Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Among Wall Street analysts who follow Atlassian, the lowest price target is $147 per share, which implies 24% upside from its current share price. Among Wall Street analysts who follow Paycom Software, the lowest price target is $345 per share, which implies 9% upside from its current share price. Analysts...
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Short Ethereum (ETH) at Record Levels Amid ‘Deeply Negative’ Sentiment: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager is finding that institutional investors are pouring larger amounts of capital into short crypto investment products than previously seen before. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says crypto investment products saw most inflows heading toward short investment products last week. “Short...
NASDAQ
Why Celsius Holdings Stock Popped on Wednesday
Shares of energy drink-maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), which has enjoyed a fantastic run over the past couple of years, surged even higher on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. EST, Celsius stock is up 12.7% after the company announced a "multi-year deal" to sponsor events held by the Professional Fighters League (PFL), the world's second-biggest mixed martial arts (MML) sports organization.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Full Truck Alliance, UP Fintech Holding, and RLX Technology Are Rising Today
Shares of some Chinese stocks rose Wednesday as investors reacted positively to earnings reports. The market has also gotten more bullish on the country's businesses despite ongoing concerns regarding its efforts to clamp down on COVID-19. Shares of digital freight platform operator Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) were trading more...
Motley Fool
AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?
AbbVie’s impressive drug portfolio helped to grow net revenue and earnings in the third quarter. The company’s track record of a half-century of dividend growth shows no signs of slowing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
tipranks.com
DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market
DIS and INTA stocks are now part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. Stocks with the highest Smart Score have outperformed the benchmark index by a significant margin. 2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But...
Comments / 0