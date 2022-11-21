This Cyberpunk 2077 mod upscales all of the male and female NPC skin textures to squeaky 4K resolution - these characters might have more pores than I do at this point. Modder XilaMonstrr also offers upscaled eyes and brows, cyberware, makeup and tattoo textures for your hero, elevating the game to the level of realism that CD Projekt Red envisioned for their adaptation of the dystopian world. You might be interested in these 4K and 8K resolution mods for the environmental surface textures in the city, though running all of these mods simultaneously might require a PC blessed by Hephaestus himself. Or, alternatively, set up a gaming session in an ice cave. I'm sure that won't be a safety hazard and a half.

4 DAYS AGO