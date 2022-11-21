Read full article on original website
Splinter Cell Remake can be beaten without killing anyone
Last year, Ubisoft announced that a remake of Splinter Cell was officially in the works. Built from the ground up, the game is set to utilise the Snowdrop engine - which is also being used for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Since that announcement, updates have been practically non-existent but they’re flooding in now.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team and one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog series has reportedly been arrested in Japan by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, in connection with insider trading charges (thanks, Kotaku). According to a report from FNN (translated via Google), Naka, 57,...
Warzone 2 XP exploit has players reaching max level in one match
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just under a week, and it's fair to say the free-to-play battle royale has had some... teething problems. This was to be expected, of course. It's why Activision made the decision to temporarily take Call Of Duty: Warzone offline - so it could properly address any issues with Warzone 2.0 and get them fixed sooner rather than later.
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
Legacy Of Kain developer "hears" 100k fans crying out for remake
Remember that survey asking whether or not fans were up for a Legacy of Kain remake? The answer has been a raucous, resounding and obvious "yes" and now Crystal Dynamics is considering how to reinvigorate the dark fantasy series. According to its market value, Embracer Group is the biggest gaming...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ is so unpopular people are paying to avoid playing it
When something seems too good to be true, it almost always is. Prior to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s release, the DMZ mode sounded like it was going to be pretty great. People got the impression that it was going to basically be like Infinity Ward’s take on the extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov, and you wouldn’t think that you could go wrong with that.
Stunning Cyberpunk 2077 4K update overhauls every character
This Cyberpunk 2077 mod upscales all of the male and female NPC skin textures to squeaky 4K resolution - these characters might have more pores than I do at this point. Modder XilaMonstrr also offers upscaled eyes and brows, cyberware, makeup and tattoo textures for your hero, elevating the game to the level of realism that CD Projekt Red envisioned for their adaptation of the dystopian world. You might be interested in these 4K and 8K resolution mods for the environmental surface textures in the city, though running all of these mods simultaneously might require a PC blessed by Hephaestus himself. Or, alternatively, set up a gaming session in an ice cave. I'm sure that won't be a safety hazard and a half.
Xbox offered PlayStation 10-year deal to keep Call Of Duty, says insider
Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’re probably aware that Microsoft is in the midst of acquiring Activision. It’s a deal that’s left PlayStation worrying about the future of Call of Duty and you can understand why they’re feeling that way. Last month’s release of Modern Warfare II officially marked the most successful Call of Duty launch of all time. Who isn’t going to want a slice of that pie?
Skyrim with 600 mods looks just like real life and my retinas are burning
Surely, surely there comes a point where people start to wonder how many mods is too many. Mods are fantastic things, of course - they can transform a game completely, with some making vital fixes like making it possible to pet the dogs in Skyrim. On the other hand, you’ve got the cursed ones which transform the cat from Stray into anything from Shrek to Spyro the Dragon.
GTA 6 map tease sends fans wild
A new proposed feature put forth by Rockstar Games has given fans an idea of just how large GTA 6's map will be, and it sounds like we're in for something very special indeed. In true Rockstar Games fashion, GTA 6 has remained shrouded in mystery since it was finally, officially announced back in February. Aside from a substantial leak - something that Rockstar obviously didn't intend to happen - we know very little about GTA 6 in an official capacity.
Manhunt 2 Remastered trailer has fans clamouring for a revival
Of all the video games that caused a stir back when I was a kid, few managed to whip parents up into more a frenzy than Manhunt and Manhunt 2. Developed by Rockstar Games (you may have heard of them), the Manhunt games boasted a simple premise: murder people in the most grisly manner possible.
The Witcher: Geralt's voice actor is ready to do the remake
Doug Cockle, the actor who voices Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher trilogy, would stop, drop and roll on over to the CD Projekt Red studios to reprise his role in the remake of the 2007 game. To be rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, the remake of The Witcher was...
Marvel cancels upcoming Spider-Man project, says insider
A number of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows, including Spider-Man: Freshman Year, might be in trouble following reports of layoffs inside one of its studios. Spider-Man: Freshman Year is theorised to be set in a different reality where the hero isn't yet an Avenger and is grappling with his powers as well as all of the stress of being a high-schooler. Its animated style aims to "celebrate the character's early comic book roots" and while the castings for Peter Parker, May Parker, Norman Osborn, Doc Ock and Doctor Strange haven't been announced, Charlie Cox is confirmed to be reprising his role as Daredevil.
Sony banning a ton of games on PlayStation Store, says insider
There are two types of players: completionists and the rest of us. Which one are you? I’m a bit of both, if that’s even possible. I certainly play with a completionist’s mentality, taking a see-all approach but then I end up losing interest with about 3% of content to go. Whoops. I’m proud to announce though that I do have two Platinum PlayStation trophies to my name. Commendable, I know. Thank you.
A Sonic Adventure remake is finally on the horizon
It looks like Sega might be beavering away on a Sonic Adventure remaster ahead of the beloved Dreamcast game's 25th anniversary in 2023, and the hints might be staring Sonic Frontiers players straight in the face. Be still, Ewan's beating heart. My first Sonic game was Sonic Rush, so for...
