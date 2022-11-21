ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

TheDailyBeast

‘Sexy’ Smokey Bear Balloon Gets Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Hot and Bothered

Smokey Bear is supposed to communicate an important message about wildfire safety. But viewers were talking about his balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for a totally different reason this year: his looming, brawny, unsettling hotness.As the giant floating bear floated over the streets of New York City Thursday, spectators took to social media to ask why the iconic shirtless character had been made to look unusually swole this year with particularly bulging pec muscles.As one Twitter user write: “Since when is Smokey Bear Zaddy bait?” Another asked simply: “Why is Smokey Bear trying to look sexy?”WHY IS SMOKEY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The city spent $67M on a pool that’s closed and falling apart

Back in 2008, New York City officials commissioned a pool worth $67 million as part of the Big Apple’s unsuccessful bid to host the 2012 Olympics. Now, that pool is falling apart. Located at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center, what was supposed to be “at least six...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
okcheartandsoul.com

Fetty Wap hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in hometown of Paterson, New Jersey

“Sweet Yamz” is the name of Fetty Wap‘s latest single, but it also doubles as the name of his recent Thanksgiving giveaway. Hosted Tuesday in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, the Sweet Yamz giveaway — a partnership with Fetty’s family, frequent collaborator Monty and Dr. Mills, principal of College Achieve Paterson — provided residents with free food and groceries ahead of turkey day. Hot 97’s DJ Drewski, a New Jersey native, was on the 1s and 2s.
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving

A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
HACKENSACK, NJ
PIX11

The difference between Italian Thanksgiving and Sunday dinner is the turkey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For Italians, the only difference between Thanksgiving dinner and Sunday dinner is the turkey and stuffing. Italian classics like meatballs, garlic bread, and eggplant are all typically served on the holiday. However, there is some debate if lasagna belongs on the Thanksgiving table, but Chef Glenn Rolnick from Carmine’s Restaurant believes […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Thanksgiving has extra meaning this year for residents of this Jersey City apartment building

The Thanksgiving feast came a day early, but when you’ve been waiting two years to host it, why not get a head start?. As folks gathered around roast turkey, ham and potatoes Wednesday, it was an opportunity to celebrate much more than a national holiday. It was the marking of a new era for the Bergenview building where they live, which now has upgraded units offering each formerly homeless resident a truly independent living experience and amenities like the community room where they gathered to eat.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer

To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY

