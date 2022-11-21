Read full article on original website
Car careens onto grass inside Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car spiraled out of control and ended up on the grass inside Great Kills Park early in the Tuesday morning rush hour. The accident was called at 6:11 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
‘Sexy’ Smokey Bear Balloon Gets Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Hot and Bothered
Smokey Bear is supposed to communicate an important message about wildfire safety. But viewers were talking about his balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for a totally different reason this year: his looming, brawny, unsettling hotness.As the giant floating bear floated over the streets of New York City Thursday, spectators took to social media to ask why the iconic shirtless character had been made to look unusually swole this year with particularly bulging pec muscles.As one Twitter user write: “Since when is Smokey Bear Zaddy bait?” Another asked simply: “Why is Smokey Bear trying to look sexy?”WHY IS SMOKEY...
Truck crashes into pole in Hudson County, causes local power outage
A truck crashed into a pole and then a vacant home in North Bergen Monday night. The incident caused a power outage in the area.
The city spent $67M on a pool that’s closed and falling apart
Back in 2008, New York City officials commissioned a pool worth $67 million as part of the Big Apple’s unsuccessful bid to host the 2012 Olympics. Now, that pool is falling apart. Located at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center, what was supposed to be “at least six...
Jersey Proud: Bloomfield holds annual turkey giveaway for families in need
The Bloomfield mayor's turkey giveaway has been a holiday tradition for more than a dozen years.
Water main break impacts customers, traffic in Hoboken
"I know the situation is making it difficult for many on this Thanksgiving but I thank residents for their patience," Hoboken's mayor tweeted.
Skippy’s hot dog truck back on the road as owner gets the boot from long-time home. First it was Sandy. Now it’s the city.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skippy’s hot dog truck returned to its Dongan Hills home of 60-plus years earlier this month. On a Friday morning, operator Dawn LaVigne anchored her 1996 Grumman at her long-time spot between Slater and Jefferson Avenues, a former grassy clearing once surrounded by cattails.
Winter weather outlook 2022-2023: What can NYC expect?
Winter is right around the corner – so what can we expect this winter and how can we prepare?
Gay couple questions if Christmas lights were sabotaged by hate-filled vandal
A couple in Jersey City says someone sabotaged their outdoor Christmas lights display twice in one week. The couple is questioning whether they were targeted because they are gay.
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
The Hulken Bag Is the Perfect Gift for All Your City Friends This Holiday Season
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Value: 18/20. Functionality: 17/20. Quality: 20/20. Aesthetics: 19/20. Versatility: 18/20. TOTAL: 93/100. As a fashion editor, I find I am...
Fetty Wap hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in hometown of Paterson, New Jersey
“Sweet Yamz” is the name of Fetty Wap‘s latest single, but it also doubles as the name of his recent Thanksgiving giveaway. Hosted Tuesday in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, the Sweet Yamz giveaway — a partnership with Fetty’s family, frequent collaborator Monty and Dr. Mills, principal of College Achieve Paterson — provided residents with free food and groceries ahead of turkey day. Hot 97’s DJ Drewski, a New Jersey native, was on the 1s and 2s.
Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving
A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
The difference between Italian Thanksgiving and Sunday dinner is the turkey
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For Italians, the only difference between Thanksgiving dinner and Sunday dinner is the turkey and stuffing. Italian classics like meatballs, garlic bread, and eggplant are all typically served on the holiday. However, there is some debate if lasagna belongs on the Thanksgiving table, but Chef Glenn Rolnick from Carmine’s Restaurant believes […]
Thanksgiving has extra meaning this year for residents of this Jersey City apartment building
The Thanksgiving feast came a day early, but when you’ve been waiting two years to host it, why not get a head start?. As folks gathered around roast turkey, ham and potatoes Wednesday, it was an opportunity to celebrate much more than a national holiday. It was the marking of a new era for the Bergenview building where they live, which now has upgraded units offering each formerly homeless resident a truly independent living experience and amenities like the community room where they gathered to eat.
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer
To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
Ringwood residents express concern at council meeting regarding killing of 4 bear cubs
The killing of four bear cubs in a Passaic County town continues to cause alarm among residents. Many Ringwood residents say they find the incident to be disturbing. It has been about a week since authorities announced charges filed against a 22-year-old resident accused of shooting the cubs. But some say that it is not enough.
Someone’s getting coal this year: Award-winning Christmas display vandalized again
A Jersey City Christmas lights display that has been recognized as one of the most dazzling in Hudson County was vandalized for the second time in less than a week, the homeowners say. One day after The Jersey Journal reported that multiple strings of lights at 413-415 New York Ave....
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
