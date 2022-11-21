Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died at the age of 76. Longtime Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced the news on the band's Facebook account. "Dan died at 12:40 today," he wrote. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."

15 DAYS AGO