Related
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
Ringo Starr Reportedly Burned John Lennon’s Possessions After Moving Into His Former Home
Ringo Starr bought a home from John Lennon. When builders found some of Lennon's belongings, Starr told them to burn them.
Original Nazareth Singer Dan McCafferty Dead at 76
Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died at the age of 76. Longtime Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced the news on the band's Facebook account. "Dan died at 12:40 today," he wrote. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."
Ringo Starr Refused to Record a John Lennon Song That Turned Into a Top-10 Hit
Ringo Starr refused to record a song John Lennon gave him, and it later turned into a top-10 hit for John.
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir
Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
The Other Time Ringo Starr Got Replaced on a Song Because He Struggled to Play the Drums
Ringo Starr was replaced during one solo recording session because he struggled to play the drums, and the famous producer at the studio called out his skills.
Ringo Starr Brought Dave Grohl Onstage Right After He Got Alarmingly High With Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett
Dave Grohl smoked marijuana with Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett. Not long after, he had to get onstage for a performance with Ringo Starr.
Jimi Hendrix Was So Terrified His First Time on Stage He Tried to Hide Behind the Curtains
Jimi Hendrix had a largely subdued personality, and while his stage performances were electrifying, he had to overcome stage fright early on his career.
John Lennon’s Girlfriend Referred to Ringo Starr’s Room as the ‘Den of Darkness’
While staying in a Santa Monica beach house, Ringo Starr avoided all traces of sunlight. May Pang called his room the "den of darkness."
Elton John's last show and a Ticketmaster apology
"Black Panther -- Wakanda Forever" remains the top movie in the U.S. and Canada. The sequel to the 2018 Marvel Comics adaptation earned just over 67-million-dollars in its second weekend in North America's theaters. Coming in second is "The Menu" which opened with nine-million-dollars followed by the faith-based film "The Chosen Season 3 -- Episodes One and Two" with just over eight-million-dollars. Rounding out the Top Five are "Black Adam" followed by "Ticket to Paradise."
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Wilko Johnson: Dr Feelgood guitarist dies, aged 75
Wilko Johnson, whose machine-gun guitar style and manic stage presence was a major influence on punk, has died. The musician found fame with the 1970s pub-rock band Dr Feelgood, and later played with Ian Dury before embarking on a four-decade solo career. He also starred in two series of Game...
Renowned architect joins calls to save Kurt Schwitters’ Merz Barn
The architect Daniel Libeskind has slammed plans to sell off a unique Cumbrian barn once owned by the celebrated modernist artist Kurt Schwitters. Merz Barn, near Elterwater, is set to be put up for auction next month after funding could not be found to save the studio, which Schwitters, an anti-fascist artist, had made into artwork in itself.
Watch Nandi Bushell Cover Rage Against The Machine With Her Little Brother
Earlier this month, Nandi Bushell returned with her first cover in nearly six months, taking on the drum part of Eminem's frenetic 2013 hit "Rap God." Now, the 12-year-old prodigy is getting back to her rock roots and giving fans an update on her 9-year-old brother Thomas' musical prowess. Nandi...
Ringo Starr Ignored His Family’s Advice Before His ‘Sliding Doors Moment’
Ringo Starr ignored his family’s advice before making a decision that changes his life forever.
Five hundred Sir Ringo Starr ‘Peace and Love’ statues to be sold for charity
Sir Ringo Starr has unveiled a collection of five hundred life-size statues of his famous Peace and Love hand gesture, which are to be sold online for charity.The gesture is the former Beatles drummer’s signature greeting and symbolises his message of “positivity and light” to the world.Two hundred and fifty stainless steel and 250 bronze original artworks, designed and signed by Sir Ringo, will each come with a certificate of authenticity and be housed in a Ringo Peace and Love box.Each statue is 9.84 inches tall with a 4.72 inch base and weighs 3.5 pounds, with the stainless-steel versions on...
AWOLNATION's Aaron Bruno shares his guitar and emotional journey, and reveals why, for him, "music is mental health"
The leader of the crossover rock act details his rocky road to success, how songwriting and guitar playing has helped him throughout his life – and how one of John Frusciante's Strats ended up on AWOLNATION's latest all-star covers album. This article is part of GuitarWorld.com's series of interviews...
Goodbye, Elton John: Inside the music legend's final Dodger Stadium concert
After a dazzling opener on Thursday and a triumphant encore on Saturday ("Saturday, Saaaaturday!"), Elton John returned to Dodger Stadium on Sunday for his final North American bow. The legendary performer let the sun go down on Los Angeles one last time as he stepped back onto the stage that...
