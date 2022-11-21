ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Q 105.7

Original Nazareth Singer Dan McCafferty Dead at 76

Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died at the age of 76. Longtime Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced the news on the band's Facebook account. "Dan died at 12:40 today," he wrote. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."
Q 105.7

Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’

Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Loudwire

Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir

Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
iheart.com

Elton John's last show and a Ticketmaster apology

"Black Panther -- Wakanda Forever" remains the top movie in the U.S. and Canada. The sequel to the 2018 Marvel Comics adaptation earned just over 67-million-dollars in its second weekend in North America's theaters. Coming in second is "The Menu" which opened with nine-million-dollars followed by the faith-based film "The Chosen Season 3 -- Episodes One and Two" with just over eight-million-dollars. Rounding out the Top Five are "Black Adam" followed by "Ticket to Paradise."
BBC

Wilko Johnson: Dr Feelgood guitarist dies, aged 75

Wilko Johnson, whose machine-gun guitar style and manic stage presence was a major influence on punk, has died. The musician found fame with the 1970s pub-rock band Dr Feelgood, and later played with Ian Dury before embarking on a four-decade solo career. He also starred in two series of Game...
The Guardian

Renowned architect joins calls to save Kurt Schwitters’ Merz Barn

The architect Daniel Libeskind has slammed plans to sell off a unique Cumbrian barn once owned by the celebrated modernist artist Kurt Schwitters. Merz Barn, near Elterwater, is set to be put up for auction next month after funding could not be found to save the studio, which Schwitters, an anti-fascist artist, had made into artwork in itself.
iheart.com

Watch Nandi Bushell Cover Rage Against The Machine With Her Little Brother

Earlier this month, Nandi Bushell returned with her first cover in nearly six months, taking on the drum part of Eminem's frenetic 2013 hit "Rap God." Now, the 12-year-old prodigy is getting back to her rock roots and giving fans an update on her 9-year-old brother Thomas' musical prowess. Nandi...
The Independent

Five hundred Sir Ringo Starr ‘Peace and Love’ statues to be sold for charity

Sir Ringo Starr has unveiled a collection of five hundred life-size statues of his famous Peace and Love hand gesture, which are to be sold online for charity.The gesture is the former Beatles drummer’s signature greeting and symbolises his message of “positivity and light” to the world.Two hundred and fifty stainless steel and 250 bronze original artworks, designed and signed by Sir Ringo, will each come with a certificate of authenticity and be housed in a Ringo Peace and Love box.Each statue is 9.84 inches tall with a 4.72 inch base and weighs 3.5 pounds, with the stainless-steel versions on...
