Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
You Can Own a Private Rail Car and Hook It Up to an Amtrak Train
Are private rail cars the new private jet? For some lucky travelers, it looks that way. You hear about it endlessly if someone on Instagram takes a private jet. But it seems a new kind of luxury transportation is gaining momentum. Described as “An Extraordinary Way to See North America,” Amtrak is willing to hook up your privately-owned rail car attached to their trains in specific locations across the country.
Frontier Airlines fined $2 million by Department of Transportation for trickery
The latest airline indictment from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
ConsumerAffairs
Both the airline and the traveler win from add-on fees, a new report suggests
The newest airline ancillary revenue report is out and, boy, oh, boy, are the airlines making bank off of those little ancillary fees. Adding together fees for baggage, seat selection, and boarding priority along with commissions gained from hotel bookings and the sale of frequent flier miles to partners, those cha-chings are on track to hit $102.8 billion worldwide in 2022, compared to $65.8 billion in 2021.
CNET
Archer Reveals Its Electric Air Taxi for 10-Minute Flights to the Airport
Archer Aviation's glossy black-and-gray four-passenger electric aircraft could begin shuttling passengers from downtown Manhattan to Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International Airport as soon as 2025, the company said Thursday. That 10-minute flight on Midnight at $100 a pop could be a first step in a potentially dramatic transformation of aviation.
Building Design & Construction
7 ways the Inflation Reduction Act will impact the building sector
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 includes $370 billion in funding to reduce climate change. On August 16—the day the act was signed into law—HOK hosted a LinkedIn Live conversation on the legislation’s impact on the building sector. The panel discussion with Smart Surfaces Coalition’s Greg Kats and HOK’s Anica Landreneau and Stephanie Miller (moderator) revealed multiple ways the IRA will benefit the built environment, including:
Flying Magazine
Archer Aviation Reveals Midnight Production eVTOL
Archer Aviation Plans to receive FAA certification for its Midnight eVTOL by late 2024. [Courtesy: Archer Aviation]. Archer Aviation Inc. unveiled Midnight, its production eVTOL aircraft, during an open house event today in Palo Alto, California. The Midnight, designed to carry a pilot and four passengers, is an evolution of the company’s prototype model called Maker.
Research From Bright Data Shows Cost-of-Living Crisis is Forcing UK Consumers to Spend Less This Black Friday Weekend and Retailers Must Work Hard and Fast to Identify Opportunities
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- On the eve of the year’s biggest shopping weekend, new research from Vanson Bourne and Bright Data reveals that 68% of consumers plan to spend less than previously, with 70% citing ongoing inflationary pressures and a looming global recession as the primary reason for this. What’s more, 42% say price is the number one factor affecting their online purchasing decisions this year, with shoppers looking for an average discount of over 30%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005235/en/ Research from Bright Data shows cost-of-living crisis is forcing UK consumers to spend less this Black Friday weekend and retailers must work hard and fast to identify opportunities (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Weather Channel
Wearing Masks No Longer Mandatory on Flights, Airports, But 'Preferable' in View of COVID19 Threat: Civil Aviation Ministry
Keeping in view the declining cases of COVID-19 in the country, the government on Wednesday removed the mandatory requirement to wear masks on flights. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the decision had been taken following a review meeting on the issue with the Health Ministry. "The matter regarding the...
Travelers pack airports as they get early start to long Thanksgiving holiday
REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT (DC News Now) — The day before Thanksgiving is typically regarded as one of the busiest travel days of the year. That might change after this year. The FAA estimates there will be more than 48,000 flights across the continental U.S. on November 22. That is at least 1,000 more flights than […]
Business Insider
These 6 companies are bucking the Black Friday conspicuous consumption trend — from fully closing stores to going all in on charity efforts
Retailers are increasingly putting a new spin on the shopping holiday, with some opting out altogether.
How your checked bag gets to your destination and why some get lost, according to a ramp agent for a major airline
4.5 million Americans are expected to fly this week for Thanksgiving. "Tonight is definitely our heavy night ... We've just got to power through it," an LAX ramp agent said.
traveltomorrow.com
British Airways tests smart tech allowing passengers to skip showing their passport
British Airways has become the first UK airline to test the use of biometric technology for international flights, enabling customers taking part in the trial to travel through the airport ‘smartly’ without having to show their passport. Customers who sign up to take part in the airline’s evaluation...
traveltomorrow.com
How technology will transform travel agent jobs
Before the pandemic, 60% of travel agents worked full-time; that number dropped to 25% in 2021, and it has not yet recovered. The Covid-19 pandemic forced huge swaths of travel agents to abandon their jobs due to the drop in demand, with over 30% saying that they were working five hours or fewer a week during the lockdowns. Agents also had to handle vast amounts of cancellations and refunds, which caused them to lose substantial amounts of commission. About 83% reported losing significant sales in 2020, and 50% lost between 81-100% of sales in 2021.
Building Design & Construction
10 compelling multifamily developments to debut in late 2022
1. SAN FRANCISCO’S ‘VIZ VALLEY’ SCORES 166 AFFORDABLE APARTMENTS. Levy Design Partners (architect), Mercy Housing (owner), Related Companies of California (developer), and Nibbi Brothers General Contractors (GC) delivered Sunnydale Block 6, which replaced 75-year-old barracks-style housing in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood of southeast San Francisco. Residents of Sunnydale got first choice of 125 of the affordable family one- to four-bedroom apartments units; 41 went to low-income families in the city. The HOPE SF program contributed funding to the $90 million project.
How Easy Are Free Flight Upgrades To Get? Experts Explain
First-class tickets can get really pricey -- especially as flight prices overall have increased. But you may be able to travel hack your way to a free upgrade if you do some strategic planning. While...
Fed Up With Air Travel, Americans Are Choosing to Drive Instead of Fly
Most Americans traveling for Thanksgiving are driving
UK airline first to trial 2.5 second scanners where your face replaces your passport
British Airways has become the first UK airline to trial biometric technology that could replace passport checks with a 2.5-second face scan.Passengers on the carrier’s flights from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Malaga are the first to be given the option to try the airport’s new “smart” identity checks, which involve having your face scanned instead of showing your passport at the gate.Customers flying on the route during the next six months “will be invited to scan their face, passport and boarding pass on their smartphone or tablet ahead of travel, with this information being kept safe and secure,” said...
Frontier Launched an Unlimited Flight Pass—Here’s What You Need to Know
It’s every traveler’s dream—to travel to unlimited destinations without the pricey hassle of flight costs. Particularly with remote work options, the rise of digital nomads and innovative new work policies like four-day work weeks and wellness weeks, travel is becoming more and more accessible minus the hassle of pesky flight costs.
