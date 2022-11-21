LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- On the eve of the year’s biggest shopping weekend, new research from Vanson Bourne and Bright Data reveals that 68% of consumers plan to spend less than previously, with 70% citing ongoing inflationary pressures and a looming global recession as the primary reason for this. What’s more, 42% say price is the number one factor affecting their online purchasing decisions this year, with shoppers looking for an average discount of over 30%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005235/en/ Research from Bright Data shows cost-of-living crisis is forcing UK consumers to spend less this Black Friday weekend and retailers must work hard and fast to identify opportunities (Graphic: Business Wire)

