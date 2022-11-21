Read full article on original website
Multiple Different Ways to Ruin Your Thanksgiving Feast This Year
Thanksgiving is very close that I can just taste it. No really I went out and bought the best tamales in Lubbock and shared them with my co-workers and they agreed. I will make all of you wait though before revealing that information. Now I have heard horror stories of...
Celebrate The Season And Local Artists At Krampusnacht
Now, THIS is a shopping event. Krampus is a fascinating character and one that I can't believe hasn't always been in our traditions. Krampus is basically the anti-Santa who punishes bad kids. In Alpine regions, both Santa and Krampus show up on December 5th and play good cop/bad cop. Some historians actually believe that the Krampus tradition actually predates Jesus (St. Nicolas apparently was added later). It is also tradition to leave Krampus a shot of schnaps (much better than cookies). This leads us to the Krampusnauct event here in town. Our local (sometimes) spooky and crafty bunch have picked up the Krampus theme for their next event happening on December 4th (don't get confused, the EVENT is on the 4th, and the actual holiday is on the 5th). This Lubbock Moonlight Market event kicks off early, at 4 p.m., and run until 9 p.m.at the LHUCA Icehouse located at 511 Ave J. There will be a huge array of vendors, outdoor food trucks, and entertainment including photo ops, an aerialist, and even a performance of Christmas Carols. Here's the list of vendors at presstime: -Cassapora -Foxling & Fae -3 Possums in a Trench Coat -Folkways Press -Bat Teeth -Goblin Trove Miniatures -Cute as Hell -Kat Powell -Out of Dust Creations -Cucuy's Oddities and Collectibles -Clean Day's Soap Co -Thistle & Rabbler -Hub City Graphics -Macramory -Anna of the Earth -Black Letter Ink and more! Are you getting the vibe here? This is kind of a "dark market" kind of thing, with really cool stuff for you to check out.
A Lubbock Movie Theater Has An Amazing Menu Item You Must Try
Okay hear me out guys, my friend and I just went to the movies. We were going to see the new Black Panther (which is amazing by the way) and we stumbled upon greatness. When I go to the movie theaters I love to get snacks. I always to get popcorn but this time I needed something a little more. So we were at the Premiere Cinemas theater at the South Plains Small. They have stepped up their game.
Record Store Black Friday Returns to Lubbock’s Ralphs Records
Ralph's Records (82nd & Indiana) has been Lubbock's independent record store for over 42 years. That's pretty special and worth celebrating. And a great time to celebrate is on Record Store Black Friday (11/25). Record Store Black Friday (RSBF) is very different from other black Friday events. We work year-round...
Hilarious Lubbock Mattress Store Advertisment Goes Viral
I stumbled across this little gem on Facebook yesterday and it cracked me up. At first, I thought it must be fake, but upon further investigation, I realized that it is in fact, a real advertisement from Mattress By Appointment Lubbock. Check it out below. It just might inspire you...
How To Spend the Coming Snow-Day in Lubbock
Snow days are rare here in the Hub City, but they're always welcome. Always. Forecasts are showing a pretty good chance of snow in Lubbock this coming Friday, November 25th. The day right after Thanksgiving! A perfect day to rest after completely gorging yourself on all the food the day before.
Paul Wall to Perform in Lubbock Saturday at Raider Alley
Texas-born rapper Paul Wall will perform at Raider Alley this Saturday, as part of a series of concerts Lubbock has enjoyed this football season. Texas Tech will be taking on Oklahoma Sooners at 6:30 p.m. Music at Raider Alley starts at 4:30 p.m. The announcement was made on the official Texas Tech Athletics Twitter:
25 Small Lubbock Businesses To Throw Your Cash At This Holiday Season
It's important to shop local any time, but the holidays are an even better excuse to grab special gifts from a small Lubbock business. Not only will you be supporting your friends and neighbors by shopping at local stores, but you'll also have the opportunity to give gifts people can't find elsewhere.
Do You Remember When You Could Do This Vile Thing At The Mall?
Let's take a look back at the good ol' days. Do you remember those young, carefree days when you could do pretty much anything at the South Plains Mall? Do you remember when there was a nice big ashtray and plenty of places to sit down? Do you remember being able to tell your spouse, "go on in, I'mma have a cigarette"? Maybe you just remember ducking into Chelsea's for a drink and a smoke.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 19, 2022
Continuing my series of last-minute plans you can make here in Lubbock, I have a great idea for those looking to get ready for Christmas this weekend. This weekend, St. Joseph is hosting a Christmas Gift Fair. They will have up to 20 vendors selling handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, clothes, candles, home décor, and more. The even if happening on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., so you have all day to shop.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Lubbock: You Can Get These Awesome Sushi Boats Soon
Lubbock's party scene is about to go to a 100 once these new sushi boats launch. From the owner who brought us the amazing MAI THAI Kitchen, Chef Brandon Sisomphou has done it again, With his passion for Asian Cuisine and providing quality food he wanted to elevate the game.
The Most Pathetic Night of My Life: Lubbock DJ’s First Night in New Apartment
If I could've taken a snapshot of this one moment of my life, I could have framed it in a museum and displayed it as one of the most depressing sights in human existence. Well, it wasn't that depressing when compared to the some of the things people are forced to go through these days, but you get my point.
Tesla Reschedules Lubbock Date For January 2023
Well, there was little fanfare, but this show has finally been rescheduled. As you may remember, Tesla was scheduled to make an appearance in the Hub City in September of last year. That show was selling tickets like hotcakes and was well on its way to selling out when the date was called off at the last minute due to vocal problems.
Lubbock Man Offers Cash For The Best Tumbleweed In Town
Well, this is an interesting way to make an extra couple of bucks... Lubbock entrepreneur, Chuck Colbert, is offering up cash prizes to the top three tumbleweeds in town. All you have to do is find a nice one and then take it over to The Metro Tower to be judged.
Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group Book 2023 Performance at Buddy Holly Hall
Grammy-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will be performing at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 at 8 p.m. To date, Lovett has recorded 13 albums and released 25 singles. One of his most popular songs "Cowboy...
Top Five Reasons Lubbock Had An Earthshaking Moment
So exactly what was the cause of the earthquake in Lubbock?. As you well know, Lubbock got "all shook up" last Wednesday (shaken, if you're not making an Elvis reference). It was enough to be noticeable and enough to freak some people out. Sure, you could "say" that the earthquake happened somewhere else and that tremors were just felt in Lubbock, but since we're the center of the universe that's just not possible.
Lubbock, Here Are Some Traveling Tips For The Holidays
As we all head out soon to travel for the holidays and spend time with our loved ones, packing and getting ready can be stressful. The Lubbock Airport is reminding you of some very helpful tips to do to help make it fun and easy no matter how you are traveling.
Actor, Activist and Cancer Survivor Danny Trejo is in Lubbock!
It's obvious from the headline of this article that actor, activist, restauranteur, cancer survivor and certified bad a** Danny Trejo is in Lubbock. I was surprised to see that Danny Trejo was in Lubbock because he should be in Los Angeles, California right now working on a movie or working at his restaurant Trejos Tacos. Trejo was spotted at Montelongo's Restaurant in Lubbock enjoying some of the food with other people and obviously enjoying himself at this local restaurant.
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
