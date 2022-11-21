Now, THIS is a shopping event. Krampus is a fascinating character and one that I can't believe hasn't always been in our traditions. Krampus is basically the anti-Santa who punishes bad kids. In Alpine regions, both Santa and Krampus show up on December 5th and play good cop/bad cop. Some historians actually believe that the Krampus tradition actually predates Jesus (St. Nicolas apparently was added later). It is also tradition to leave Krampus a shot of schnaps (much better than cookies). This leads us to the Krampusnauct event here in town. Our local (sometimes) spooky and crafty bunch have picked up the Krampus theme for their next event happening on December 4th (don't get confused, the EVENT is on the 4th, and the actual holiday is on the 5th). This Lubbock Moonlight Market event kicks off early, at 4 p.m., and run until 9 p.m.at the LHUCA Icehouse located at 511 Ave J. There will be a huge array of vendors, outdoor food trucks, and entertainment including photo ops, an aerialist, and even a performance of Christmas Carols. Here's the list of vendors at presstime: -Cassapora -Foxling & Fae -3 Possums in a Trench Coat -Folkways Press -Bat Teeth -Goblin Trove Miniatures -Cute as Hell -Kat Powell -Out of Dust Creations -Cucuy's Oddities and Collectibles -Clean Day's Soap Co -Thistle & Rabbler -Hub City Graphics -Macramory -Anna of the Earth -Black Letter Ink and more! Are you getting the vibe here? This is kind of a "dark market" kind of thing, with really cool stuff for you to check out.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO