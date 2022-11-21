Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Neighbors from Porters Neck Country Club set the table for service members as many spend their first Thanksgiving away from family. “It’s a little hard because where I come from, Puerto Rico, it’s like a big community,” said Pvt. Gilberto Santiago, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps just five months ago. “Everybody’s friends with everybody. It’s like a big family. My family’s really tight. On Thanksgiving, we usually do a big dinner party at my house. My mom cooks, I help her.”
foxwilmington.com
TSA shares upgrade to ILM checkpoint, tips for bringing food on a flight
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington International Airport will have an upgraded security checkpoint to move people through more efficiently starting in December. According to a Transportation Security Administration release, the checkpoint will be upgraded with an expansion and new computed tomography screening technology. This allows for 360 degree imagery and for passengers coming through the checkpoint to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags.
No, the 'r' rule for eating oysters is a myth
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey is the centerpiece on most Thanksgiving meals, but culinary historians tend to agree the first Thanksgiving at Plymouth in 1621 likely had abundant shellfish. So, let's crack the shell on a longstanding debate, before you serve these delectable h'ors d'oeuvres for the holidays. Earlier this...
foxwilmington.com
No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Emergency crews responded to an early-morning fire Friday in New Hanover County. Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence. “The residence, on Silva Terra Drive, had smoke showing from the roof vents when the fire department arrived,”...
WECT
Town of Leland announces holiday events for community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has scheduled several family-friendly holiday events in December. The annual display of Leland in Lights will feature a free, festive walking tour of Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. The park will be transformed into a “winter wonderland” for six weeks, with the Grand Illumination to kick off the display on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and will start at dusk every evening through Jan. 3. Visitors can help turn the lights on, visit Santa, take a train ride on the Leland Express and enjoy local food trucks. Leland Fire/Rescue and the Leland Police Department will be accepting canned goods to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.
columbuscountynews.com
ADR Responds to Explosion, Chip Fire
One person was airlifted from Delco this morning after an acetylene explosion. Chief Steve Camlin of Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue said the patient was flown directly from the scene to UNC Burn Center. He suffered second degree burns over much of his body from the waist up. The accident happened just before noon.
foxwilmington.com
Topsail High student a ‘lifesaver’ after intervening in medical emergency
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A Topsail High School student stopped a potentially life-threatening situation from escalating using skills she learned in her high school health class. Grace Deitz has always wanted to be a nurse practitioner. But when an emergency situation came up while she was on a trip...
foxwilmington.com
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After facing demands for tens of thousands of dollars, more than 100 boat owners in Southport have settled a lawsuit with the Southport Marina — coming as a relief those who rented slips at the docks. In 2020, Hurricane Isaias caused major damage to...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
marinelink.com
New Hanover County Orders Fire Boat from US Watercraft
Hubert, N.C. shipbuilder US Watercraft said it has been selected by New Hanover County to build a custom 30-foot aluminum fire/rescue vessel. Now under construction, the vessel will be delivered in early 2023. Located in southeastern North Carolina, the county has 31 miles of shoreline on the mainland and barrier...
WECT
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
Jacksonville Police, other businesses find hiring process tougher
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite low unemployment numbers, businesses across the country are still struggling to find workers. Some areas here in Eastern North Carolina are even noticing shortages on the police force. The Jacksonville Police Department is one department that’s finding it difficult to hire people. The department said it’s not just about filling […]
foxwilmington.com
Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt begins Saturday
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced its first Boards Across Carolina Beach scavenger hunt from Nov. 26-30. A total of 59 boards will be placed at locations across the town including 45 Carolina Beach businesses. You can see the map of all the boards on the CBMP website.
WECT
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School is calling students and faculty to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Tuesday, November 22. Jones was reported missing in early November and her body was later found in Pender County on November 17. Three people have been arrested in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington fixture set to shut down permanently after more than 30 years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington fixture around for more than 30 years is set to shut down for good next week. After more than three decades – Starway Flea Market owner Ellan Hibbard is ready for a change. “My husband and I bought this place 33 years...
columbuscountynews.com
Timber Reported Cut, Stolen
Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
borderbelt.org
Columbus County restaurant opens its door and its heart on Thanksgiving
When Helen Holden bought Penn’s Grill in 2016, she knew she wanted to bring the Columbus County restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches back to life. Six years later, Holden is fulfilling her dream – and going beyond her role as a successful business owner in downtown Whiteville to also serve as a cheerleader for the community and a helping hand for those in need.
columbuscountynews.com
Shots Fired at Hunters
Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
WECT
“She was a loving person:” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As students take their seats in one classroom at New Hanover High School, one desk remains empty. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
