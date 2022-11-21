Christian Lee wants crossover fight with Islam Makhachev: 'We'll see who's the real best lightweight'

After he captured a second ONE Championship title, Christian Lee wants to go after the UFC’s best.

Lee (17-4), ONE Championship’s lightweight title holder, had a comeback for the ages when he rallied to TKO Kiamrian Abbasov to capture the welterweight title in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 4 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Now a dual-champion, Lee wants to challenge himself by going against dominant UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1).

“I saw a recent video where a fellow competitor over in the UFC, Islam Makhachev, called me out,” Lee said at his post-fight news conference. “He’s inviting me over to the UFC to fight him for his lightweight title. I would love to make that fight happen. Let’s see it. Let’s do a cross-promotion event: lightweight world champion from UFC against lightweight world champion from ONE Championship. We’ll see who’s the real best lightweight in the world.”

Lee plans to move back down to lightweight for his next title defense, but if he’s thinking outside the box, he likes the Makhachev fight.

“Right now, I’m the lightweight world champion (and) the welterweight world champion. I want to fight the best of the best,” Lee said. “So whoever that may be. … A potential crossover fight between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, that’s definitely an exciting fight. But we’ll see where it goes. I’m keeping my options open and just whatever I could do to challenge myself.”