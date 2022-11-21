City of Detroit Announces Street Closures, Bus Reroutes and Parking for America's Thanksgiving Parade, Turkey Trot and Lions Game Nov. 24

Individuals attending America’s Thanksgiving Parade, Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game on Thursday, Nov. 24 should make note of street closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking, as tens of thousands flock to downtown Detroit.

The City of Detroit also issued a reminder to parade watchers that the building of scaffolds and any device without a City permit is prohibited during Thanksgiving events in downtown Detroit on private or public property. Violators will receive tickets, and the scaffolds will be removed.

ROAD CLOSURES

Motorists traveling to downtown Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and for the parade on Thursday, Nov. 24 should note the following road closures.

Wednesday, November 23

Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m.

Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.

Atwater between Civic Center Drive and Third to close at 3 p.m.

Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 24

Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are: Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.

Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:

W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. and during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER

The Detroit People Mover will be free on Thanksgiving Day and operating from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

DDOT BUS REROUTES

As a result of street closures for Thanksgiving Day events, DDOT customers can expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 until the end of the parade. Some eastside and westside bus routes will be rerouted.

The following routes will be located on Beaubien between Congress and Lafayette at the Bricktown People Mover Station.

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot (Gratiot will be located on Congress)

9 Jefferson

31 Mack

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

Passengers can transfer by way of the People Mover at no charge (Bricktown Station on Beaubien at Congress and Michigan Station on Cass at Michigan)

These routes will be located at:

3 Grand River will be at Cass on Michigan

4 Woodward will be available at the Rosa Parks Transit Center (Bay 15)

16 Dexter will be available at the Rosa Parks Transit Center (Bay 14)

DDOT THANKSGIVING DAY SCHEDULE

DDOT will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day for all regular routes at regular fares. For more information, please call DDOT’s Customer Service Office at (313) 933-1300 or go to RideDetroitTransit.com.

PARKING

The Detroit Municipal Parking Department (MPD) recommends the following facilities.

Facility Hours Rate

Ford Underground Garage Nov. 24 - 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. $10

30 East Jefferson Avenue Nov. 25 - 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. $ 5 (2 hrs. or less)

$10 (2-4 hrs.)

$15 (maximum rate)

Eastern Market Garage Nov. 24 - 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. $ 20

2727 Riopelle Street Nov. 25 - Closed

Normal business hours resume Monday, Nov. 28.

LOST CHILDREN

Parents can find lost children at the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services, 20 Atwater, or by calling (313) 237-2850.