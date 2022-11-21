Remember all those EV startups that popped out of nowhere a few years ago, each promising to either be the next Tesla or to completely reinvent the way EVs and cars as a whole are produced and developed? So far, Rivian is the only one that has made it to mass production. Faraday Future was one of those companies that looked promising on paper but went from resembling the "American dream" to now being a prime example of an American business nightmare. And on Nov. 21, the automaker revealed it had "substantial doubt" about its future prospects.

