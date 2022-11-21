ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Severe Cold' & December Will Have A Chilly Start

Winter temperatures are back in Alberta in full force next week and December in Calgary could get off to its coldest start in over 100 years. According to the latest forecast from The Weather Network, arctic air is expected to head south in the province and as a result, Alberta is going to have a few days of "severe cold" ahead.
Ontario's Weather Is So Foggy Today & The Photos Look Like Scenes From A Horror Movie

If you've read Stephen King's The Mist, then Ontario's weather is likely to give you a case of the heebie-jeebies on Thursday morning. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a dense fog rolled into southern Ontario overnight on Wednesday, prompting widespread travel advisories and motorists being warned of reduced visibility.
Around 20 Ostriches Were Running Loose In An Alberta Town & It Was A Wild Time (VIDEO)

Police in Taber, Alberta spent their morning dealing with a pretty wild incident, when 20 ostriches started running loose in the street and causing mayhem. In a statement, Taber-Vauxhall RCMP said just before 8 a.m., they'd received reports of approximately 20 ostriches running loose in the road around Highway 39 area on Thursday, November 24.
8 Christmas Markets Around Ottawa To Kick Off Holiday Shopping & Have A Date Night

If you're looking for unique gifts this holiday season you can shop from a number of Christmas markets around Ottawa and have a romantic date night while you're at it. You can escape the crowded malls and find artisan gifts at these holiday markets around Ottawa. Some of them also have sweet treats, warm drinks and sparkly decor that can get you into the spirit of the season.
Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Freezing Rain & It's Going To Get Icy

It might not officially be winter yet but the weather in Alberta has other plans. The latest weather forecast is calling for freezing rain and wind in parts of the province. Environment Canada has issued weather warnings across Alberta and it's going to feel pretty wintery in places. According to...

