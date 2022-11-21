Read full article on original website
Narcity
Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Severe Cold' & December Will Have A Chilly Start
Winter temperatures are back in Alberta in full force next week and December in Calgary could get off to its coldest start in over 100 years. According to the latest forecast from The Weather Network, arctic air is expected to head south in the province and as a result, Alberta is going to have a few days of "severe cold" ahead.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Is So Foggy Today & The Photos Look Like Scenes From A Horror Movie
If you've read Stephen King's The Mist, then Ontario's weather is likely to give you a case of the heebie-jeebies on Thursday morning. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a dense fog rolled into southern Ontario overnight on Wednesday, prompting widespread travel advisories and motorists being warned of reduced visibility.
Narcity
Canada's Weather Is Going Through 'A Drastic Pattern Change' That's Bringing A Polar Vortex
Canada's weather is soon going to be influenced by a polar vortex that's expected to bring "more snowfall and chilly temperatures" to many parts of the country. According to The Weather Network's forecast for Canada, "a drastic pattern change" is on the way to finish off November and lead the country into December.
Narcity
Sewage Has Been Leaking Into Lake Ontario For Decades & The Problem Was Only Just Discovered
On the morning of Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Hamilton Water maintenance staff discovered that a hole in a sewer pipe had been discharging sewage into Lake Ontario via the city's harbour for over two decades. According to a press release by the City of Hamilton, the source of the spill...
Narcity
Someone Put A Yellow Gum Pack On Their Car & A Toronto Parking Officer Didn't Fall For It
Erin Urquhart, a Toronto Parking Enforcement Officer, posted a video on Twitter exposing a person who had parked illegally in Toronto. The driver had possibly tried to trick the officer by putting a yellow Juicy Fruit gum pack on their windshield, right where a parking ticket might go. "I don't...
Narcity
Toronto's Christmas Bali Bar Has 17 Festive Cocktails & It's Like A Beach Vacay For Santa
This Christmas bar in Toronto is totally lit, and you can sip festive cocktails in an all-out holiday wonderland. You can find all the Christmas "spirits" at this spot, and even the Grinch would enjoy himself here. Little Sister is bringing back its Java Jingle Holiday Bar, and this year,...
Narcity
Around 20 Ostriches Were Running Loose In An Alberta Town & It Was A Wild Time (VIDEO)
Police in Taber, Alberta spent their morning dealing with a pretty wild incident, when 20 ostriches started running loose in the street and causing mayhem. In a statement, Taber-Vauxhall RCMP said just before 8 a.m., they'd received reports of approximately 20 ostriches running loose in the road around Highway 39 area on Thursday, November 24.
Narcity
This Farm Near Toronto Is A Holiday Wonderland & You Can Explore A Magical Christmas Forest
This farm near Toronto has transformed into a dazzling Christmas land, and it's a magical place to visit this season. With twinkling lights, crackling fires, and sweet treats, you can get into the holiday spirit here. The farm will sparkle with glowing lights, and there will be activities such as...
Narcity
This Ontario Christmas Trail Leads Around A Twinkly Island & Has New Holiday Train Rides
You can wander along a lively holiday trail in Ontario covered in twinkly lights and it doesn't need to cost you a dime. The River of Lights on Blockhouse Island in Brockville is a waterfront display of Christmas lights and you can enjoy the scenery on foot, from the comfort of your car or on a new holiday train.
Narcity
8 Christmas Markets Around Ottawa To Kick Off Holiday Shopping & Have A Date Night
If you're looking for unique gifts this holiday season you can shop from a number of Christmas markets around Ottawa and have a romantic date night while you're at it. You can escape the crowded malls and find artisan gifts at these holiday markets around Ottawa. Some of them also have sweet treats, warm drinks and sparkly decor that can get you into the spirit of the season.
Narcity
VIA Rail's Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Take A Trip From Toronto To Montreal For $41
Fancy some winter travel? A VIA Rail sale on now offers discounts on train rides across the country, and it's sure to spike your wanderlust. VIA Rail has released tons of deals as part of its Black Friday sale and you can book train rides for just over $40. The...
Narcity
Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Freezing Rain & It's Going To Get Icy
It might not officially be winter yet but the weather in Alberta has other plans. The latest weather forecast is calling for freezing rain and wind in parts of the province. Environment Canada has issued weather warnings across Alberta and it's going to feel pretty wintery in places. According to...
