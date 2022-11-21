ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

weaa.org

Morgan News Hour: 11-22-2022

The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. During this hour, student journalists examine the evolution of the music industry.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

BGE Was Working In Area Of Baltimore Explosion

(Baltimore, MD) -- More information is surfacing after an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood. Three people were seriously hurt in the blast on Bayard Street yesterday. Baltimore Gas and Electric says its private contractors had been working on the gas main in that area just days before the explosion. At...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore Back Up To 300 Murders

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore is back up to 300 homicides for the year after readjusting its earlier number. The grim milestone comes after a man shot in Northeast Baltimore seven months ago died of his injuries. Police initially said the city had surpassed 300 murders over the weekend. However, two...
BALTIMORE, MD

