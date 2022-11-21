ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Mass. is making non-MBTA public buses free through the holidays

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Happy Thanksgiving Eve! The pies are in the oven and the turkey is (hopefully) thawing in the fridge by now. And you probably want to head out soon if you plan on braving the highways today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

UMaine unveils first 3D-printed home in a bid to mass-produce affordable housing

Researchers at the University of Maine on Monday unveiled what they say is a promising, climate-friendly response to the nation's affordable housing crisis: the world's first, bio-based 3D printed home. University, state and federal officials joined Maine Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy