Mass. is making non-MBTA public buses free through the holidays
Happy Thanksgiving Eve! The pies are in the oven and the turkey is (hopefully) thawing in the fridge by now. And you probably want to head out soon if you plan on braving the highways today.
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
UMaine unveils first 3D-printed home in a bid to mass-produce affordable housing
Researchers at the University of Maine on Monday unveiled what they say is a promising, climate-friendly response to the nation's affordable housing crisis: the world's first, bio-based 3D printed home. University, state and federal officials joined Maine Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to...
Our annual tradition: Robin's trip to Vermont to see the snow geese
We revisit Robin Young's trip to see the snow geese in Vermont with her now late uncle Lachlan Maclachlan Field. Brian Pfieffer, who talks with Robin, is still watching the geese.
