Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU
West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
247Sports
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
Coach quotes: Bret Bielema 'didn't want any communication' with Big Ten after questionable calls
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema didn't try to hide his displeasure with the officiating on Saturday following a loss at No. 3 Michigan. The Illini head coach was "pissed off" following a series of calls, or non-calls, particularly late in the game that resulted in Michigan hitting a game-winning field goal with nine seconds left on the clock to win 19-17.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Texas Tech
Louisville dropped to 0-5 on the season, falling 70-38 to No. 21 Texas Tech at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Cardinals struggled from start to finish to create much offensively or slow the Red Raiders. "They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and...
247Sports
What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?
Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers
No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
247Sports
Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports
Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away
The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on poor attendance so far, whether he'll schedule Duke
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hasn't had many negatives to discuss during his team's dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he's been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps' fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
BOOM! Sooners land third commit this week after top JUCO DB Kendel Dolby announces commitment to OU
The Sooners landed their third commit in as many days after one of the top JUCO defensive backs in the nation out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Kendel Dolby, announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Dolby was offered by the Sooners back on November 2nd. Sooners' safety coach Brandon Hall offered...
WATCH: Bo Nix updates his health ahead of Oregon State Game
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix provides more insight into his road to recovery from an ankle injury two weeks ago, how he got through the game against Utah, and the challenges he and Oregon's offense will face on Saturday at Oregon State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Preview: No. 3 Kansas vs. Wisconsin
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11451056" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c&channel=college-basketball&key=11451056&pcid=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c"></div>. <p></p>. <p>Grinding out a 43-42 win over Dayton in Wednesday's quarterfinals, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on No. 3 Kansas (5-0) in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals. The two schools are meeting for the first time since 1969 and for the first time ever on a neutral floor.</p>. <p>"Looking...
What They're Saying: Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning on Oregon State and the Rivalry Game
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning fielded questions regarding Oregon State in his Monday presser, and...
247Sports
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee
Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
Kansas State bowl projections: Where the Wildcats could land in the postseason with one game to play
Kansas State currently sits at 8-3 following a 48-31 win against West Virginia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The Wildcats reached bowl eligibility for the 24th time in program history by attaining their sixth win of the season against Oklahoma State. Continue scrolling to see where the nation's expert bowl predictors have the Cats going at season's end.
Comments / 0