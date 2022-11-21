West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO