As many Americans and Arkansans take to the road this Thanksgiving holiday weekend travelers should be cautious of deer on the roads and highways. This year there seems to be a lot of deer on the roads more than usual and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is urging everyone who will be traveling over the next few days to stay alert of the deer crossing the road or standing in the roadways. The reason there are so many deer is that this is their prime mating season as they venture out of the woods looking for a mate.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO