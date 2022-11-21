ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

If You Hit a Deer in Arkansas is it Legal to Take the Antlers?

As many Americans and Arkansans take to the road this Thanksgiving holiday weekend travelers should be cautious of deer on the roads and highways. This year there seems to be a lot of deer on the roads more than usual and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is urging everyone who will be traveling over the next few days to stay alert of the deer crossing the road or standing in the roadways. The reason there are so many deer is that this is their prime mating season as they venture out of the woods looking for a mate.
ARKANSAS STATE
And The Most Expensive Restaurant in Arkansas is? What About Texas?

We all love the idea of getting all dressed up and going out to a wonderful restaurant for a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday or graduation. But have you ever been to a really pricey restaurant? We found the most expensive restaurant in the state of Arkansas. We also found the most expensive restaurant in Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’

Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
LLANO, TX
What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?

With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
ARKANSAS STATE
Texas Parks and Wildlife Announces Big Time Hunt Winners

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is excited to announce all the winners of this year’s Big Time Texas Hunts. Winners are selected by random drawing of 154,551 entries and the 14 lucky individuals have been notified. The Big Time Texas Hunts entries raised over $1.4 million with proceeds...
TEXAS STATE
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
Sleeping In Your Car, Is It Legal To Do In Arkansas?

We have all done it, been on a road trip, maybe driving a little too long, your eyes start crossing and rolling up into your head, and your head starts bobbing up and down as you begin to fall asleep at the wheel. This is obviously a very dangerous situation and you need to get it rectified soon before you cause a serious accident. The obvious answer? Pull over and take a nap. But, is it legal in the great state of Arkansas to do that?
ARKANSAS STATE
