Here is Arkansas & Texas Favorite Thanksgiving Casserole, Are They Yours?
The Turkey and dressing are on the table but the Thanksgiving table is not complete until the casseroles are out of the oven and on the table. We found out what the favorite casserole is in Arkansas and in Texas. Casseroles are a tradition. Whether it's for a church group,...
If You Hit a Deer in Arkansas is it Legal to Take the Antlers?
As many Americans and Arkansans take to the road this Thanksgiving holiday weekend travelers should be cautious of deer on the roads and highways. This year there seems to be a lot of deer on the roads more than usual and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is urging everyone who will be traveling over the next few days to stay alert of the deer crossing the road or standing in the roadways. The reason there are so many deer is that this is their prime mating season as they venture out of the woods looking for a mate.
And The Most Expensive Restaurant in Arkansas is? What About Texas?
We all love the idea of getting all dressed up and going out to a wonderful restaurant for a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday or graduation. But have you ever been to a really pricey restaurant? We found the most expensive restaurant in the state of Arkansas. We also found the most expensive restaurant in Texas and Oklahoma.
Arkansas’ Favorite Thanksgiving Food & The One They Hate The Most
The holiday season is here and with it comes food...a lot of food. There are the holiday foods that we can't wait to dive into and then there are the holiday foods that we graciously decline while we politely try our best not to gag at the thought of it.
You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’
Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?
With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Announces Big Time Hunt Winners
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is excited to announce all the winners of this year’s Big Time Texas Hunts. Winners are selected by random drawing of 154,551 entries and the 14 lucky individuals have been notified. The Big Time Texas Hunts entries raised over $1.4 million with proceeds...
These Are The Best Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been to Them?
There are some great places to eat all over the great state of Arkansas. We all love food and it's always fun to check out new places to eat, especially when you're traveling. We did some digging around to find out what were are some of the best restaurants in throughout the state.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
Big Cold Front & Freezing Temperatures Coming to Arkansas This Weekend
Get ready for a very cold weekend this weekend where the days will be chilly and the nights will be freezing, seriously... as in freezing and below-freezing temperatures. The forecast for the cold weather this weekend November, 11 through November, 13 across Arkansas looks like this... Northern Portions of Arkansas:...
This Dumb Texarkana Law Has Me Scratching My Head
We know there are some dumb laws that are still out there, but this Texarkana Law has me scratching my head. There are silly and stupid laws still on the books in Texas and Arkansas that have you wondering what the h@#!?. Did you know in Texas it is illegal...
Two Arkansas Powerball Players Win $100,00 in Power Play Option
A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion dollars, after taxes $997.6 million cash. Can you imagine what that feels like for the lucky winner?. After a technical problem on Monday night, the Powerball drawing was postponed until Tuesday morning at around 7:57 am (Central)....
Sleeping In Your Car, Is It Legal To Do In Arkansas?
We have all done it, been on a road trip, maybe driving a little too long, your eyes start crossing and rolling up into your head, and your head starts bobbing up and down as you begin to fall asleep at the wheel. This is obviously a very dangerous situation and you need to get it rectified soon before you cause a serious accident. The obvious answer? Pull over and take a nap. But, is it legal in the great state of Arkansas to do that?
