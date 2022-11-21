ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoky Mountain News

Christmas in Appalachia

As the temperatures drop in Western North Carolina, the fun only heats up. The holiday season here is filled with events and activities aimed to celebrate the best way we know how — with friends, family and visitors alike. Families can partake in wagon rides, Polar Express trips, craft...
FRANKLIN, NC
wspa.com

US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
CHEROKEE, NC
thesmokies.com

The real Polar Express train ride in NC, an honest review

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. Bryson City, a small town located in Western North Carolina, is home to the Great Smoky...
BRYSON CITY, NC
country1037fm.com

Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home

Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Joy Full at Mud Dabbers Pottery

John O. Dodson may no longer be physically with us, but small reminders of the family tradition he started pop up everywhere: in a thousand kitchen cupboards and medicine cabinets, at work benches and on desktops, in display cabinets and on bookshelves and nightstands and coffee tables, on credenzas and inside every conceivable residential nook and cranny. And, yes, even at the occasional flea market and antiques store.
BREVARD, NC
fox5atlanta.com

7-year-old Georgia boy helps younger brother, family escape house fire

CLEVELAND, Ga. - A White County family's smoke detector failed to go off when a fire started but luckily, their 7-year-old son stepped in. Early Friday morning, a fire started at the Sinclair's home. Seven-year-old Keegan Sinclair noticed something strange was happening in their house. "My nightlight was off, but...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Sylva Herald

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE, Long term, Ideal for traveling Nurses. Located Bryson City 30 Minutes from Sylva. NO PETS $475 a week. Call 828-736-0785. 38-39*
BRYSON CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

What causes the food coma?

The nation's largest gingerbread competition just wrapped in Asheville. A look at the winners. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's new including a Greenville BFF studios, Crafted Edge, and Southern Grit.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

SALUDA, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina, man is entering the holiday season with a big lottery win. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Abandoned Theme Park Remains In Maggie Valley

Abandoned theme or amusement parks are nothing new to me. Growing up in Houston, Texas, our “Carowinds” was “Astroworld.” It was directly across the street from the Astrodome and was a regular summertime destination. Then, after I was grown and gone, the land became more valuable than the annual revenue, and Astroworld closed. However, something weird happened. The development company that bought the park and shut it down, went under themself. It took several years for all the structures to be sold off and demolished. In that time, pictures and videos would emerge from people who “hopped the fence.” The first word that comes to mind? Creepy. Which leads me to Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ghost Town in the Sky.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
ourstate.com

Brevard’s Window Wonderland

Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. When Dee Dee and Jimmy Perkins bough a storefront in downtown...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

