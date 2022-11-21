Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYFF4.com
Western North Carolina clogging team keeps tradition reaches national fame after going viral
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Do you have any fun Thanksgiving traditions?. Well, a dance team in North Carolina has achieved national fame all while keeping a longtime tradition alive. "I'm happiest when I'm dancing," Zebulon ‘Zeb’ Ross said. "It's when I'm the most relaxed. I don't have to worry about...
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
Smoky Mountain News
Christmas in Appalachia
As the temperatures drop in Western North Carolina, the fun only heats up. The holiday season here is filled with events and activities aimed to celebrate the best way we know how — with friends, family and visitors alike. Families can partake in wagon rides, Polar Express trips, craft...
wspa.com
US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy
ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
thesmokies.com
The real Polar Express train ride in NC, an honest review
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. Bryson City, a small town located in Western North Carolina, is home to the Great Smoky...
country1037fm.com
Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home
Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
ourstate.com
Joy Full at Mud Dabbers Pottery
John O. Dodson may no longer be physically with us, but small reminders of the family tradition he started pop up everywhere: in a thousand kitchen cupboards and medicine cabinets, at work benches and on desktops, in display cabinets and on bookshelves and nightstands and coffee tables, on credenzas and inside every conceivable residential nook and cranny. And, yes, even at the occasional flea market and antiques store.
fox5atlanta.com
7-year-old Georgia boy helps younger brother, family escape house fire
CLEVELAND, Ga. - A White County family's smoke detector failed to go off when a fire started but luckily, their 7-year-old son stepped in. Early Friday morning, a fire started at the Sinclair's home. Seven-year-old Keegan Sinclair noticed something strange was happening in their house. "My nightlight was off, but...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Sylva Herald
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FURNISHED HOUSE, Long term, Ideal for traveling Nurses. Located Bryson City 30 Minutes from Sylva. NO PETS $475 a week. Call 828-736-0785. 38-39*
FOX Carolina
What causes the food coma?
The nation's largest gingerbread competition just wrapped in Asheville. A look at the winners. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's new including a Greenville BFF studios, Crafted Edge, and Southern Grit.
WYFF4.com
Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
SALUDA, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina, man is entering the holiday season with a big lottery win. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.
country1037fm.com
Abandoned Theme Park Remains In Maggie Valley
Abandoned theme or amusement parks are nothing new to me. Growing up in Houston, Texas, our “Carowinds” was “Astroworld.” It was directly across the street from the Astrodome and was a regular summertime destination. Then, after I was grown and gone, the land became more valuable than the annual revenue, and Astroworld closed. However, something weird happened. The development company that bought the park and shut it down, went under themself. It took several years for all the structures to be sold off and demolished. In that time, pictures and videos would emerge from people who “hopped the fence.” The first word that comes to mind? Creepy. Which leads me to Maggie Valley, North Carolina and Ghost Town in the Sky.
ourstate.com
Brevard’s Window Wonderland
Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. When Dee Dee and Jimmy Perkins bough a storefront in downtown...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement Park
North Carolina is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this western-themed amusement part that was left to decay right in the middle of the woods. The park had plans of reopening several times in recent years but to no avail, keep reading to learn more.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
North Carolina man wins $2 million after buying $20 lottery ticket
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Yoni Davila, of East Flat Rock, bought a $20 lottery ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Davila bought his ticket from the Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville. When Davila arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, […]
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next week
If you've been looking for a new place to shop and save money on groceries, you may be interested to know that a popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new location in Georiga next week. Read on to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
WLOS.com
'Tri-demic' infection rates fall across WNC, but physicians warn viruses still circulating
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As many families return to their Thanksgiving rituals, physicians warn it could stress healthcare systems in the coming weeks. While cases of RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 are trending downward across North Carolina's mountain counties, the viruses and others are still making plenty of people sick.
Comments / 0