Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Arkansas’ Paradise Jam victory doubles as Neighbors’ 200th career win

Arkansas got its Thanksgiving weekend in the Virgin Islands started off in winning fashion on Thursday by handing head coach Mike Neighbors his 200th career victory. Samantha Spencer had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Arkansas downed Northern Arizona 82-73 in Paradise Jam action in St. Thomas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hogs offer transfer wide receiver Andrew Armstrong

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the latest school to offer a scholarship to former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-6, 189, announced he would enter the transfer portal on Nov. 22 and since then has collected 17 offers. As a sophomore this season, the former Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne standout caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns with a long of 96 yards.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

CJ Brown coming off big game in playoffs, talks Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown helped lead the Tigers to a 45-0 win in Round of the state playoffs this past Friday. For Brown, 6-1, 180, it wasn’t just another game. Brown caught eight passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the win over North Little Rock. He talked about his performance.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Quincey McAdoo thriving at cornerback

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense with the exception of a conservative approach in the fourth quarter this past Saturday has made great improvement since Quincey McAdoo was inserted into the starting lineup at cornerback. McAdoo came to Arkansas as a four-star wide receiver, but volunteered to move to cornerback...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hasn’t had any good luck when playing at Missouri since the Tigers joined the SEC. The Hogs are winless in Columbia and they hope to break that skid on Friday. Missouri (5-6, 2-5) needs to defeat the Hogs to become bowl eligible. Arkansas was in the same situation this past Saturday night and Ole Miss walked into a hornet’s nest in Fayetteville. Arkansas was up 42-6 after two plays in the third quarter. The Hogs may be heading to a similar situation on Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Pooh Paul ready for increased role

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul jr. is set to take on an increased role with the expected absence of an injured Bumper Pool. Paul will likely start Friday’s game against Missouri. Paul enters the game with 41 tackles, 26 solo, seven for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Following Tuesday’s practice, Paul talked about what has led to his very successful season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Razorback football player arrested on theft of property warrant

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas Razorback football player was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, making it the third Razorback to be arrested in the last month. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

