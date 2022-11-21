ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Tow to Go: AAA can get you and your car home safely this Thanksgiving

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will be working to keep drunk drivers off the road this Thanksgiving travel season.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The auto giant is reactivating its “Tow to Go” service from Nov. 23-28.

The program was created to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers and their cars.

The service works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

The tow truck then transports the impaired driver and his or her car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of the pickup spot.

The service is free, but AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive ... don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

But AAA knows that things don’t always go as planned.

And in citing this statistic from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — that more than 800 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver during Thanksgiving holiday weekends between 2016 to 2020 — Jenkins made one thing clear:

“If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location,” Jenkins said.

Here’s the number to call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Program details:

  • Starts Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Ends Monday, Nov. 28 at 6 a.m.
  • Free and available to both AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiMd8_0jImIClO00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop

While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando firefighters hand out smoke alarms after house fire in College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire District Chief Harvey Jones, along with fire crews, knocked on doors Wednesday on Arthur Street to make sure residents had working smoke detectors. It comes just two days after a devastating house fire in College Park left a man seriously injured. [TRENDING: TSA officer...
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Save $5 Off Christmas Nights in Lights Light Show

Save $5 Off Christmas Nights in Lights Light Show 2022. Save $5 Off Christmas Nights in Lights Light Show – An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida. And, I have just the ticket for you to save $5 per vehicle to enjoy this festive experience with your friends and family!
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen busted with marijuana concealed in his crotch

A 19-year-old Leesburg man was arrested on a drug possession charge when he admitted he had marijuana concealed in his crotch. A Sumter County deputy sheriff was on patrol Monday in Webster when he saw a black Kia passenger car run a stop sign. The deputy noted the vehicle did not have operating brake lights.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
bungalower

25-story multi-family project pitched for downtown parking lot

A courtesy review is being given by the City of Orlando for a proposed 25-story multi-family project at 191 S. Rosalind Avenue [GMap] in downtown Orlando. The new Modera South Eola mixed-use tower would replace an existing drive-thru building and parking lot that would be demolished for the new development, which would feature 400 multi-family units along with integrated parking and a three-story, 100,000 SF office building, currently called “The Commons,” with an additional 8,000 SF of retail.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Lifetime Ban and $250K Fine Sought For FreeFall Death of Tyre Sampson

Back in March 2022, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson visited ICON Park in Orlando, Florida with some friends. Unfortunately, Tyre was unable to go on many of the rides due to his size. However, he was allowed to ride the popular FreeFall attraction, which turned into a fatal accident. While on the ride, Tyre slipped out of his seat and fell more than 70 feet. Sadly, Tyre died, and an investigation was launched to find out exactly what happened and what could be done to prevent it from happening in the future.
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
27K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy