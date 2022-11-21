ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Frio Drive

On November 20, 2022, at around 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was received for a man lying in the grass in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. The preliminary investigation determined Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the man had been shot. He died at the scene. The man’s identity will...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway

On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Dive team called to assist with submerged vehicle near Seagoville

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating a submerged vehicle near Seagoville.Police said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, someone called in about a car driving off the road near Haines Rd. and Jimmy Ln. into a body of water. Officers arrived at the scene and called the Grand Prairie dive team for help finding the car.Just after noon, the dive team said they found the car in the water. All four doors were closed, and police believe that whoever was in the vehicle is still in it. Police said they currently believe this was an accident.This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
SEAGOVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Found in Submerged Vehicle in SE Dallas County

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies were called about a submerged Ford Mustang in a pond near the intersection of Jimmy Lane and Haines Road in Combine. Deputies requested the assistance...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Merrifield Road

On Monday, November 21, 2022, at around 7:10 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of S. Merrifield Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating southwest Dallas murder

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2nd Man Identified, Charged After Chase Ends in Fatal Crash Saturday

A second person believed to be part of a burglary ring operating in North Texas has been charged just days after being apprehended after a police chase that killed a suspected juvenile accomplice. Bernabe Giles, 17, is now facing a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, Garland Police said.
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Officer Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Another Officer

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired one of his officers after an incident in an Uber on November 18. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by fellow Dallas Police Department officers and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Heims allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
DALLAS, TX

