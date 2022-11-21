Read full article on original website
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
Dallas police investigating three murders in three neighborhoods in three days
Three days and three homicides in three neighborhoods in Dallas where police are still investigating but have announced no arrests. Saturday, a man named Billy Sims was gunned down on Riverside Road
Homicide on Frio Drive
On November 20, 2022, at around 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was received for a man lying in the grass in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. The preliminary investigation determined Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the man had been shot. He died at the scene. The man’s identity will...
Second man arrested following a deadly police chase and crash in Garland
A second man has been jailed in Garland where a high-speed police chase ended in a deadly crash over the weekend. Police were chasing an SUV they believed had been used in a string of burglaries in numerous North Texas cities
Suspects involved in deadly car chase connected to string of burglaries across North Texas, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Several businesses that have been burglarized over the last month are likely connected, according to police, and the people responsible could also be connected to a deadly police chase crash in Dallas over the weekend. Security footage shows three people breaking into a Grand Prairie tattoo shop...
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway
On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
Dive team called to assist with submerged vehicle near Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating a submerged vehicle near Seagoville.Police said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, someone called in about a car driving off the road near Haines Rd. and Jimmy Ln. into a body of water. Officers arrived at the scene and called the Grand Prairie dive team for help finding the car.Just after noon, the dive team said they found the car in the water. All four doors were closed, and police believe that whoever was in the vehicle is still in it. Police said they currently believe this was an accident.This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
Body Found in Submerged Vehicle in SE Dallas County
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies were called about a submerged Ford Mustang in a pond near the intersection of Jimmy Lane and Haines Road in Combine. Deputies requested the assistance...
Homicide on Merrifield Road
On Monday, November 21, 2022, at around 7:10 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of S. Merrifield Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Texas man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Florida bar
Dustin McCann called a security guard the 'N-word' before leaving the club and firing his gun, witnesses say.
Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are investigating a robbery at an ATM near the TCU campus. The victim, who was just 16 years old, had a gun pointed at her head. Her family members were forced to watch as the robber also pointed the...
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
Police investigating southwest Dallas murder
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
2nd Man Identified, Charged After Chase Ends in Fatal Crash Saturday
A second person believed to be part of a burglary ring operating in North Texas has been charged just days after being apprehended after a police chase that killed a suspected juvenile accomplice. Bernabe Giles, 17, is now facing a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, Garland Police said.
Man shot to death in Arlington identified
The man shot to death Monday in what Arlington police first believed to be a crash has now been identified. Police were called to what was reported to be a crash scene on Rutherford in southeast Arlington near I-20 and Highway 360.
One man shot in Lewisville, police detain accused shooter
A man is in custody in Lewisville following a late night shooting at an address on Ashwood Drive a few blocks from West Main. Just past 10 p.m. police found one person shot
Dallas Officer Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Another Officer
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired one of his officers after an incident in an Uber on November 18. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by fellow Dallas Police Department officers and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Heims allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
