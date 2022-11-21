ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9NEWS

1310kfka.com

Man arrested for robbing Evans convenience store at gunpoint

A man has been accused of robbing a convenience store in Evans at gunpoint. Police said 24-year-old Edward Course entered the Kum & Go convenience store on 37th Street, wearing a ski mask with a gun in his hand, demanding cash and cigarettes; he got what he wanted fled on foot. He was found near the store and arrested. Course faces charges of aggravated robbery and menacing.
EVANS, CO
David Heitz

Denver council approves expansion of homeless tents at DHS

A homeless tent village operated by Colorado Village Collaborative will remain at its Denver Human Services locations on Steele Street for at least another year. The council voted Monday to renew CVC’s lease in the Denver Human Services parking lot at 3815 N. Steele St. through December 2023. City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer cast the lone "no" vote. She said she does not believe one-time American Rescue Plan Act money should pay for an ongoing program.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Police arrest 24-year-old in connection with deadly east Colfax shooting

Denver Police arrested one of three people suspected of carrying out a Nov. 1 daytime shooting that killed one and injured five near east Colfax Avenue. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena street and caused lengthy road closures on Colfax. Dexter Martinez, 24, is being held on suspicion of first degree murder and five counts of attempted first degree murder. Police arrested Martinez near 2nd Avenue and Logan Street, according to a news release sent out just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. ...
DENVER, CO

