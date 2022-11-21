Read full article on original website
Police searching for man accused of injuring child at Aurora apartments
The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of injuring a child.
SWAT, police arrest duo after barricading inside Loveland home
Loveland police and SWAT members were able to successfully de-escalate a barricade situation after two people trespassed inside a garage.
7 things you should know if you’re a guest at Thanksgiving
If you have been invited to a Thanksgiving dinner, there are some things you should know about etiquette before attending.
Woman wanted after pepper spraying cashier in attempted theft
Police are looking for a woman who is wanted for aggravated assault after pepper spraying a cashier.
1 shot on I-25 in Northglenn
Police say a person was shot and wounded on Interstate 25 Tuesday night in Northglenn.
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 1, injured 5
DENVER — Denver police have arrested a suspect in a shooting after one person was killed and five others injured. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Wednesday that officers arrested Dexter Martinez, 24, in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street. Martinez was...
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested for robbing Evans convenience store at gunpoint
A man has been accused of robbing a convenience store in Evans at gunpoint. Police said 24-year-old Edward Course entered the Kum & Go convenience store on 37th Street, wearing a ski mask with a gun in his hand, demanding cash and cigarettes; he got what he wanted fled on foot. He was found near the store and arrested. Course faces charges of aggravated robbery and menacing.
What's That?: The oldest Dairy Queen in Colorado
In a new edition of "What's That?," Denver7 spoke with the owners of the Dairy Queen in Longmont, which is the oldest Dairy Queen Colorado. It's also the oldest restaurant in the city.
'Adopt, don't shop': Denver Animal Shelter offering adoption specials
DENVER — Denver Animal Shelter has a Black FURday pet adoption event on Black Friday. Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) said any dog or cat with any amount of black fur is $20 on Friday, Nov. 25. Included the pet adoption special are a spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations and a one-year...
Survivors injured in Club Q shooting share what happened that night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seventeen people were injured by gunfire in the shooting that killed five people at LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q Saturday night. Some of the victims are still recovering at hospitals, while others are healing from home. 9NEWS spoke to two people who said they were inside...
Driver shot in I-25 road rage incident, suspect wanted
Police say a driver was shot in the leg during a road rage incident on Interstate 25, and the shooter is still wanted for the crime.
Man arrested in Fort Collins shooting after chasing person with machete
One person has been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Old Town Fort Collins after initiating a fight and chasing another man with a machete.
Colorado humane society announces $20 'Black Fur-day' adoption special
Adoptions fees at the Denver Animal Shelter will drop to just $20 this Friday for all dogs and cats that have any trace of black fur. The one-day discount is a part of the shelter's 'Black Fur-day' Black Friday promotion. "Denver Animal Shelter has many wonderful animals available for adoption!...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Brown Palace forced to cancel Thanksgiving dinner and temporarily close hotel after fire
Thanksgiving is canceled at the Brown Palace this year. The historic Denver hotel was forced to close its kitchen and restaurants on Nov. 17 after a fire in a 130-year-old chimney in the basement damaged the property’s boilers. That means it had to cancel about 400 Thanksgiving reservations at...
MovieMaker
Deconstructing Karen Doc Offers Blunt Dinner Talk About Race, Just in Time for the Holidays
No matter how awkward your Thanksgiving gathering is, we promise it will be less awkward than the dinner in Deconstructing Karen, a new documentary that features a group of white women gathering together for a blunt topic about race — just in time for the holidays. In spring of...
Man shot during disturbance faces attempted murder charge
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man armed with a machete who was shot and wounded in September was arrested in California and faces charges of attempted murder, Fort Collins Police Services said on Tuesday. Around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022, officers who were patrolling on foot heard gunfire...
Colorado Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
Denver council approves expansion of homeless tents at DHS
A homeless tent village operated by Colorado Village Collaborative will remain at its Denver Human Services locations on Steele Street for at least another year. The council voted Monday to renew CVC’s lease in the Denver Human Services parking lot at 3815 N. Steele St. through December 2023. City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer cast the lone "no" vote. She said she does not believe one-time American Rescue Plan Act money should pay for an ongoing program.
Denver Police arrest 24-year-old in connection with deadly east Colfax shooting
Denver Police arrested one of three people suspected of carrying out a Nov. 1 daytime shooting that killed one and injured five near east Colfax Avenue. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena street and caused lengthy road closures on Colfax. Dexter Martinez, 24, is being held on suspicion of first degree murder and five counts of attempted first degree murder. Police arrested Martinez near 2nd Avenue and Logan Street, according to a news release sent out just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. ...
