fox34.com
Lubbock restaurant says thank you with free Thanksgiving meal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On a day to give thanks, a woman who moved to the Hub City from Puerto Rico said thank you by opening her Thanksgiving dinner to anyone for free. Marienid Penalbert, the owner of La Placita by Rico Empanadas, feels blessed to be in Lubbock. “God...
fox7austin.com
Texas couple unknowingly brings their 5 pound Chihuahua to airport in suitcase
LUBBOCK, Texas - A Texas couple is sharing their story of when they unknowingly brought their five-pound Chihuahua to the airport, in their suitcase. "So yeah, we just accidentally took a dog with us," said Jared Owens. Jared and Kristi Owens of Lubbock were headed to Las Vegas last fall,...
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
KCBD
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
everythinglubbock.com
The Farmhouse is locally owned and operated
LUBBOCK, Texas—You may think big pancakes with you think of The Farmhouse restaurant; but they offer full menu for breakfast and lunch. It feels like home when you sit down to eat at The Farmhouse. Plus, they are part of our Lubbock Dining for Charities. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com. You can find the hours and two locations at farmhouselbk.com.
LFR responds to storage shed fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 44th Street and Avenue U just before 1:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Record Store Black Friday Returns to Lubbock’s Ralphs Records
Ralph's Records (82nd & Indiana) has been Lubbock's independent record store for over 42 years. That's pretty special and worth celebrating. And a great time to celebrate is on Record Store Black Friday (11/25). Record Store Black Friday (RSBF) is very different from other black Friday events. We work year-round...
How To Spend the Coming Snow-Day in Lubbock
Snow days are rare here in the Hub City, but they're always welcome. Always. Forecasts are showing a pretty good chance of snow in Lubbock this coming Friday, November 25th. The day right after Thanksgiving! A perfect day to rest after completely gorging yourself on all the food the day before.
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the 1400 block of N Loop 289 around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. According to the police, one person was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC in critical condition.
Multiple Different Ways to Ruin Your Thanksgiving Feast This Year
Thanksgiving is very close that I can just taste it. No really I went out and bought the best tamales in Lubbock and shared them with my co-workers and they agreed. I will make all of you wait though before revealing that information. Now I have heard horror stories of...
fox34.com
Lubbock teens selling ‘Bless You Bags’ to keep in your car, give to people in need
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This holiday season, three Lubbock teenagers want to make sure everyone on the South Plains feels seen and loved. They’re selling ‘Bless You Bags,’ filled with toiletries, snacks, a water bottle, gloves, a beanie, a bible verse, and a handwritten note. The idea is to keep one or several bags in the car, so that when families see someone in need, they can give one to them.
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N.
Thank Goodness We Don’t Have THIS Problem In West Texas!
Well, the weather outside is turning frightful, and we could see a slight chance of some light snow for Thanksgiving night, but, even though it does get cold here, we could have bigger issues to deal with. Take our sunshine-ravaged friends to the southeast in Florida, who on top of...
fox34.com
Heavy snow, rain, bitter temps, strong winds for Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday will be a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy snow and rain for the South Plains. A Winter Weather advisory (purple above) will go into effect for Lubbock county and the central portion of the viewing area at midnight. A Winter Storm warning (pink area above) will go into effect for the western third of the viewing area. Precipitation is beginning across the South Plains this evening and will continue off and on for the next 24 hours or so. Mostly rain expected for Lubbock but areas to the west, mainly along the NM/TX border will see snow. A wintry mix is possible for Lubbock overnight as temps drop closer to the freezing mark. Snowfall will be heaviest in the pink shaded areas above. Anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow possible there, but less than in inch expected in Lubbock. Driving conditions will become dangerous especially late tonight as roadways begin to freeze with dropping temperatures. Drive with extreme caution and remain off of roadways if possible.
everythinglubbock.com
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas — Every year, there are shoppers that dart into grocery stores to get those last-minute items for their big Thanksgiving feast. Often when you wait until the eleventh hour, those Thanksgiving staples are gone, but not this time around. “This year is probably as close to normal...
25 Small Lubbock Businesses To Throw Your Cash At This Holiday Season
It's important to shop local any time, but the holidays are an even better excuse to grab special gifts from a small Lubbock business. Not only will you be supporting your friends and neighbors by shopping at local stores, but you'll also have the opportunity to give gifts people can't find elsewhere.
Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Before Thanksgiving
This weeks Mugshot Monday is a bit late due to a 'Qdoma', a food coma/nap induced by eating Qdoba, but it was worth it for their cilantro lime rice. After going through last weeks mugshots I did take note that there were a lot of crimes concerning family members. I don't really know who to blame but I have seen Home Alone and I do think that the holidays might take a part in heightened tensions, not to the extremes some people were arrested for but I digress. Now while you get that turkey thawing I suggest you pour yourself a cup of wine and grab a brownie while scrolling through this weeks mugshots.
